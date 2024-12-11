Razer's high-end Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard drops to an all-time low of $79 at Woot

Today's deal features a premium gaming keyboard from Razer that features their own-brand analog optical switches on a full-sized keyboard layout. The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is still on sale at Razer for a hefty $249 price tag, but, thankfully that price is reduced to just $79 in today's deal.

Pick up a Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard for just $79 at Woot. As I mentioned above, the Huntsman V2 Analog is available directly from Razer for $249, but I have also seen the keyboard on sale at Walmart for $149. Today's deal sees those prices slashed to just $79 which is such a great price for a high-spec gaming keeb. Just check our review of the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog for our opinion on this once-expensive top-tier Razer keyboard.

In our review we really liked the typing experience of the Huntsman V2 and also how comfortable the padded magnetic wrist rest was. The keyboard also includes handy and intuitive media controls and the Razer analog optical switches offer very customizable settings for controlling the actuation point/points for gaming and general typing. There were some big cons for this keyboard too though and that was primarily the price, at $249 it was a pretty expensive purchase.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog: now $79 at Woot (was $149)

This full-size gaming keyboard features Razers' 2nd generation optical switches, USB 3 passthrough, a multi-function dial with 4 other media keys, and a comfortable detachable magnetic wrist rest.

Razer's Huntsman V2 Analog features many of the specs you would expect from a premium keeb, including sound-dampening foam, per-key Chroma RGB, 1 x USB 3.0 passthrough port, doubleshot PBT keycaps, a luxurious magnetic wrist rest, and, of course, Razer's optical-mechanical switches, which use light sensors to detect key input. It's a pricey keyboard that's currently available for a snip of its original MSRP.

If Razer products are your thing, take a look at our Razer Coupon Codes for December 2024, and you might be able to snag a tidy discount.