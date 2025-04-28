This nostalgic Xbox-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard from 8BitDo is on sale for its lowest-ever price

8BitDo has done an amazing job in creating a mechanical keyboard with various color schemes and accents that have been influenced by iconic moments in computer gaming history. From the NES/Famicom consoles from Nintendo to the Commodore 64, the keyboards have captured the essence of those early icons. Now it's the turn of the Xbox with the keyboard chassis mimicking that of the early translucent Xbox gaming consoles. It's a unique look, and when combined with some RGB lighting, it makes quite a striking statement on your desk. For fans of the original consoles, this keyboard is wonderful, but it might not be to everyone's taste, as this color scheme and look certainly stand out.

On sale for the lowest price in its history, you can find today's deal on the 8Bitdo Xbox Retro Mechanical Keyboard at Amazon for just $99. The list price for this keyboard is $119, so you're saving $20 on this keyboard deal.

This keyboard uses a TKL layout with the number pad removed, but still keeps the function and arrow keys. There are 87 keys total, with double-layered ABS keycaps giving that see-through aesthetic. The mechanical switches used are clicky Kailh Jellyfish X's, although the PCB is hot-swappable, so you can always swap to a preferred switch if the included Kailh switches aren't to your taste. Whether you love it or hate it, this keyboard has a unique aesthetic inspired by the original translucent editions of the Xbox games console, and also features RGB backlighting with an array of modes and color options.

8Bitdo Retro Xbox Mechanical Keyboard: now $99 at Amazon (was $119)

This fun retro-inspired keyboard from 8Bitdo looks like the original translucent Xbox console from the good old days with its see-through shell and color scheme, now with added shine-through RGB backlighting. With double-layered ABS keycaps and Kailh Jellyfish X mechanical switches, this keyboard is great for either typing or gaming. It also comes with dual mega-buttons for a fun way of assigning your most important apps or even in-game abilities, and a dedicated Xbox button for activating the Windows Game Bar for PC gaming. Connect to your PC easily with multi-function connectivity; use Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or a wired connection.

Packed in with the keyboard are the giant super-buttons that you can connect to the keyboard and assign any function you desire. Use them to launch your favorite app or game with fast mapping. Also included on the keyboard controls is a dedicated Xbox button for activating the Windows Game Bar for PC gaming.

