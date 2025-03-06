Logitech G915 TKL on sale at $119.99 — RGB mechanical keyboard at 48% off, lowest price in years

The Logitech G915 TKL is a low-profile mechanical keyboard that launched back in 2020, but it's still a good and capable option for those looking to build out a high-end gaming system. We loved the keyboard when we reviewed it back then, and many still love it today, despite the launch of newer models. One of its few downsides, though, was its $230 price tag. If you've been waiting since 2020 and still haven't gotten one, it may finally be your time.

The Logitech G915 TKL is currently on offer at a massive discount of 48% for the white model, bringing its price down to $119.99. If that’s not your style, the black model is also offered at 47% off for just $121. These massive discounts will save you over $100 on the purchase price, allowing you to finally get a beautifully crafted low-profile RGB mechanical keyboard without breaking your budget. While still not on par with the prices that you find on our best budget mechanical keyboards list, it makes it far more affordable than some of the premium models that you can find included in our best gaming keyboards.

Logitech G915 TKL Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: now $119.99 on Amazon (was $230) This mechanical gaming keyboard features a premium build with its brushed aluminum top plate and low-profile switches. It offers both wired and wireless connectivity, letting you connect it to your PC via USB cable, Lightspeed dongle, or Bluetooth.

The $120 price point is an absolute steal for the Logitech G915 TKL, especially as you get high-quality low-profile switches available in tactile, clicky, or linear. It also uses a single-piece aircraft-grade brushed aluminum alloy for its top plate, giving you the rigidity and solid build that you’d expect from a premium gaming keyboard. Aside from that, you get per-key lighting, allowing you to fully customize the look of your mechanical keyboard and even highlight specific keys.

You free up a lot of space on your desk since the G915 TKL drops the numpad, thus giving you ample room for moving your mouse around or placing an extra set of controllers around your workstation. Despite that, you still get media controls and a volume control wheel, making it easy to control your audio without pressing extra keys. There are three ways to connect the keyboard to your PC — via a wired USB-A to MicroUSB connection if you want the reliability of a cable (and for charging it), via Lightspeed technology with an included USB-A dongle, and Bluetooth.

If you want to know more about this keyboard and see your purchase options, you should visit the Logitech G915 TKL product page on Amazon. If you're interested, you should hurry, as we don’t until when this deal will last.