MSI's silent switch mechanical keyboard debuts at $79.99 — switches with noise levels below 35dB

MSI just released a full-sized mechanical keyboard called the Strike 600, which uses Kailh Midnight Pro Silent switches, allowing you to type with little noise but still get the satisfying feeling of tactile switches.

MSI says that the switches “achieve noise levels below 35dB”, making it the perfect keyboard for open workplaces where you do not want to disturb others or late-night gaming sessions where you don’t want to wake your sleeping partner. Aside from that, it uses an aluminum top case for a premium build, while it utilizes various sound-dampening layers, including latex and silicon foam. This ensures you do not get unwanted pings, echoes, and other resonant noises while using it.

The company claims that the Strike 600 is a “groundbreaking” keyboard because of its silence, durability, and style, but we’ve already seen a few keyboards that delivered all three before. You can probably find one that can compete against the Strike 600 in our list of the best gaming keyboards. Still, its sub-$80 price means you get good silent performance and a premium build for such an affordable device. This makes it a likely candidate when we update our list of the best budget mechanical keyboards.

The $79.99 asking price for this mechanical keyboard is pretty reasonable, as a pack of 110 Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Switches (Tactile) already costs $62. That means the rest of the keyboard costs less than $18—surprising, especially with MSI's use of aluminum and extra foam layers. The keyboard also has per-key RGB control and unique octagonal keycaps. Unfortunately, the company didn't say if it uses ABS or PBT material for its keycaps, but it seemingly uses an OEM profile.

Aside from those, MSI added a few other thoughtful features to help you build an ergonomic and clean setup, like adjustable keyboard feet and cable routing channels underneath the keyboard. Gamers will love its hybrid 6+N key rollover, three onboard profiles for work, play, and creativity, and hotkey customization for better efficiency.

While we don’t necessarily agree with MSI that the Strike 600 is a groundbreaking mechanical keyboard, it still looks like a solid option for its price, at least on paper. At nearly $80, its competitors include the Keychron C2 Pro and MSI’s own Vigor GK4, which are good mechanical keyboards, too. So, we’d love to get our hands on it to see how the MSI Strike 600 compares when used in the real world.