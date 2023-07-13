Cherry Launches MX Experience Box Keyswitch Sampler

Cherry, the German computer input devices and keyswitch maker, has launched two new product lines. The first new product is its Cherry MX Experience Box. This presentation box contains one of each of the firm's full-size switches (10 in all), in a tray, with descriptions on the lid - much like a box of chocolates. The second product line is the Cherry MX Switch Kit, in a similar presentation box but featuring 23 single-variety switches. Naturally, there are 10 SKUs of this second new product line.

Cherry MX Experience Box

A reference set of Cherry MX keys could be an attractive proposition to collectors, enthusiasts, custom PC makers, retailers, reviewers, and so on. This boxed presentation set contains ten types of full-sized Cherry MX switches, which are all that are currently available. Thus the 5x2 row under the lid contains MX RGB Red, MX RGB Speed Silver, MX RGB Silent Red, MX RGB Black, MX RGB Brown, MX RGB Ergo Clear, MX RGB Grey, MX RGB Blue, MX RGB Green, and the MX Black Clear-Top switches.

You can see that there is a guide to the various switch specifications and characteristics in the opened lid of the box. We presume anyone who buys the box might poke these for some measure of their 'feel.' However, a better assessment will probably be gained by hot-swapping a switch out of your current keyboard for one of these and giving it a prod - in context. Remember, that the feel can vary considerably depending on your keyboard build, keycap material, and so on.



For its price, said to be €9.99, the Cherry MX Experience Box seems pretty good value for the ten switches and packaging. We don't have US pricing, but the Euro price will include VAT, so perhaps we can expect dollar parity, meaning $9.99.



One reservation we have about the Cherry MX Experience Box is that the packaging doesn't look like it will last a very long time with repeated handling. It isn't a product that could rival a dedicated hardware MX switch tester (Amazon US link), which is admittedly more pricey.

Cherry MX Switch Kit

This presentation box is designed more for customizing and building keyboard projects. It shares a similar presentation to the MX Experience Kit; it even includes the same chocolate box-style flavors guide indie the lid - not just detailing the selected switch.

Inside these boxes, purchasers will find 23 switches of the single variety indicated. In our picture, the MX Blue kit is featured. We query the creation of a kit of 23 switches, as providing just three more in the box would have made it possible to cover the whole alphabet with the kit supplied. Cherry's product pages and press releases don't mention the reasoning behind this number.



Cherry is making 10 SKUs of its MX Switch Kit available. Again we have Euro prices to share and, depending upon the kit selected, the price varies between €14.99 and €19.99 per kit, which seems reasonable.



