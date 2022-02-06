Asus ROG Strix TouchStone Is a GPU Keycap With Spinning Fans

An Asus ROG Strix branded keycap with a GPU tribute design has been spotted for sale in China. The keycap replaces your Right Shift key, and it follows the highly recognizable triple fan ROG Strix design formula. We have seen similar ideas executed before, but the new Asus ROG TouchStone goes the extra mile, or three, courtesy of its solid aluminum alloy construction and the working trio of ball-bearing fans. The packaging is pretty cool too.

The custom keycap business has grown in tandem with the mechanical keyboard boom over the 10 or 15 years. Some moderately sized companies indulge keyboard enthusiasts with keycap sets and custom caps, but you will find many are from boutique makers and trading sites like Etsy. However, one of the biggest PC components makers is now showing an interest, as Asus ROG puts its sizable boots in the field.

You must be dying to check out the specs of this new keycap, so we have put together a table breaking down all the critical aspects of this design below.

Product Asus ROG Strix TouchStone keycap Targeted use Right shift key replacement, uses popular MX crosspoint and clones fitting Size R-Shift 2.75U standard (51mm long, 18mm deep, 11mm down to 7.8mm height) Materials Aluminum alloy Construction CNC carved, anodized, polished, and brushed body, with lazer engraved Republic of Gamers motif Special features You can spin the built-in ball-bearing fans

The specs appear to tick the meticulous attention to detail and premium construction boxes beloved by PC enthusiasts. Then, of course, we have the gratuitous spinning fans to distract from doing actual work on the PC, too. Moreover, it is nice to see the use of packaging here, to enhance the "new GPU installation" vibes you might be yearning for while you sit out the GPU market's shortage/pricing issues.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus ROG) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Asus ROG) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Asus ROG)

How much does the Asus ROG Strix TouchStone cost? This mini GPU tribute was listed at 399 Chinese Yuan by ZFrontier China, roughly $63. Sadly, we can't find any traces of this carefully crafted keycap in ZFrontier's global store.