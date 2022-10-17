Newegg Slaps $520 Upcharge on RTX 4090-Equipped Pre-Built Gaming PC

By Aaron Klotz
published

Another overpriced pre-built, but this time it packs a RTX 4090

Newegg ABS RTX 4090 Pre-Built Gaming PC
(Image credit: Newegg)

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is already very expensive, but Newegg doesn't seem to think so. The retailer has a brand new Raptor Lake pre-built (opens in new tab) gaming system arriving in 10 days that features an RTX 4090 and a whopping $3,949.99 MSRP to go with it. 

According to current component prices we found for the same system configuration, Newegg is upcharging gamers by up to $520 so that they don't have to build the system themselves.

The system is the ABS Legend Gaming PC, with ABS being Newegg's pre-built PC sub-brand. The gaming rig features an Intel Core i9-13900KF, Deepcool RGB 360mm AIO CPU cooler, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, an Intel Z690 motherboard (ROG Strix pictured), 32GB of Corsair DDR5 5200MHz RAM with RGB lighting, a 2TB M.2 NVME SSD, 1200W 80 Plus Gold PSU, and a DeepCool KF560 White chassis.

Newegg also supplies a few peripherals with the system, including an MSI GK20 gaming keyboard and GM08 gaming mouse.

To compare Newegg's specifications, we parted out a system with components as close to Newegg's listed specifications as possible. Including the following:

Intel Core i9-13900KF = $550
ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi 6E = $330
GeForce RTX 4090 = $1,600
Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5-5200 = $160
2TB NVMe SSD = priced at $230
Deepcool 360mm CPU cooler = $150
Rosewill SMG 1200W 80 Plus Gold PSU = $150
Deepcool CK560 White case = $96
MSI GK20 Gaming Keyboard = $25
MSI GM08 Gaming Mouse = $17
Windows 11 Home = $120

Total Price = $3,428

Of course, pre-built systems need to accommodate labor costs for building the system. However, Newegg is charging well above other non-boutique system builders, which is usually around $100 to $200 at most.

If you are a potential pre-built buyer who wants Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4090, we recommend researching before purchasing a pre-built machine. Newegg's ABS system is the perfect example of a highly-overpriced system and is just one of many companies that does this today in the PC market.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Freelance News Writer

Aaron Klotz is a freelance writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering news topics related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

Topics
Graphics
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • HideOut
    Another example of newegg gone to trash.
    I shopped for a 4090 opening day. All sold with garbage you didnt need still in "bundles" of trash.
    they are also posting this with a 13th gen intel which is probably a good combo, but with the old 690 board, instead of the newer 790 board with updated features. Another way to get rid of old stuff.
    Reply
  • Co BIY
    That is not what I would consider an upcharge.

    Although it is not cheap it there is value to it.

    My headline - "Build it yourself or have Newegg do it for you for only $500?"
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    It's simple, people get to vote with their wallet. If they are happy with the price then they will buy it. If not then Newegg will be forced to lower the price to get rid of these systems because they are worthless if they can't sell them.
    Reply
  • cknobman
    While tempting to get angry at, and blame, NewEgg for this; your anger would be misdirected.
    Get angry with, and blame, all the idiots paying these prices.
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    Doesn't look like a terribly bad system. Hopefully the power supply they put in there is at least decent.
    Reply
  • husker
    If the exact same system is ordered with a 3080Ti instead of a 4090 then the cost would be lower, but would the upcharge be the same? If so then this has nothing to do with there being an RTX 4090 in the system.
    Reply