Newegg Slaps $520 Upcharge on RTX 4090-Equipped Pre-Built Gaming PC

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is already very expensive, but Newegg doesn't seem to think so. The retailer has a brand new Raptor Lake pre-built (opens in new tab) gaming system arriving in 10 days that features an RTX 4090 and a whopping $3,949.99 MSRP to go with it.

According to current component prices we found for the same system configuration, Newegg is upcharging gamers by up to $520 so that they don't have to build the system themselves.

The system is the ABS Legend Gaming PC, with ABS being Newegg's pre-built PC sub-brand. The gaming rig features an Intel Core i9-13900KF, Deepcool RGB 360mm AIO CPU cooler, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, an Intel Z690 motherboard (ROG Strix pictured), 32GB of Corsair DDR5 5200MHz RAM with RGB lighting, a 2TB M.2 NVME SSD, 1200W 80 Plus Gold PSU, and a DeepCool KF560 White chassis.

Newegg also supplies a few peripherals with the system, including an MSI GK20 gaming keyboard and GM08 gaming mouse.

To compare Newegg's specifications, we parted out a system with components as close to Newegg's listed specifications as possible. Including the following:



Intel Core i9-13900KF = $550

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi 6E = $330

GeForce RTX 4090 = $1,600

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5-5200 = $160

2TB NVMe SSD = priced at $230

Deepcool 360mm CPU cooler = $150

Rosewill SMG 1200W 80 Plus Gold PSU = $150

Deepcool CK560 White case = $96

MSI GK20 Gaming Keyboard = $25

MSI GM08 Gaming Mouse = $17

Windows 11 Home = $120

Total Price = $3,428

Of course, pre-built systems need to accommodate labor costs for building the system. However, Newegg is charging well above other non-boutique system builders, which is usually around $100 to $200 at most.

If you are a potential pre-built buyer who wants Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4090, we recommend researching before purchasing a pre-built machine. Newegg's ABS system is the perfect example of a highly-overpriced system and is just one of many companies that does this today in the PC market.