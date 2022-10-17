Newegg Slaps $520 Upcharge on RTX 4090-Equipped Pre-Built Gaming PC

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is already very expensive, but Newegg doesn't seem to think so. The retailer has a brand new Raptor Lake pre-built (opens in new tab) gaming system arriving in 10 days that features an RTX 4090 and a whopping $3,949.99 MSRP to go with it.
According to current component prices we found for the same system configuration, Newegg is upcharging gamers by up to $520 so that they don't have to build the system themselves.
The system is the ABS Legend Gaming PC, with ABS being Newegg's pre-built PC sub-brand. The gaming rig features an Intel Core i9-13900KF, Deepcool RGB 360mm AIO CPU cooler, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, an Intel Z690 motherboard (ROG Strix pictured), 32GB of Corsair DDR5 5200MHz RAM with RGB lighting, a 2TB M.2 NVME SSD, 1200W 80 Plus Gold PSU, and a DeepCool KF560 White chassis.
Newegg also supplies a few peripherals with the system, including an MSI GK20 gaming keyboard and GM08 gaming mouse.
To compare Newegg's specifications, we parted out a system with components as close to Newegg's listed specifications as possible. Including the following:
Intel Core i9-13900KF = $550
ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi 6E = $330
GeForce RTX 4090 = $1,600
Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5-5200 = $160
2TB NVMe SSD = priced at $230
Deepcool 360mm CPU cooler = $150
Rosewill SMG 1200W 80 Plus Gold PSU = $150
Deepcool CK560 White case = $96
MSI GK20 Gaming Keyboard = $25
MSI GM08 Gaming Mouse = $17
Windows 11 Home = $120
Total Price = $3,428
Of course, pre-built systems need to accommodate labor costs for building the system. However, Newegg is charging well above other non-boutique system builders, which is usually around $100 to $200 at most.
If you are a potential pre-built buyer who wants Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4090, we recommend researching before purchasing a pre-built machine. Newegg's ABS system is the perfect example of a highly-overpriced system and is just one of many companies that does this today in the PC market.
I shopped for a 4090 opening day. All sold with garbage you didnt need still in "bundles" of trash.
they are also posting this with a 13th gen intel which is probably a good combo, but with the old 690 board, instead of the newer 790 board with updated features. Another way to get rid of old stuff.
Although it is not cheap it there is value to it.
My headline - "Build it yourself or have Newegg do it for you for only $500?"
Get angry with, and blame, all the idiots paying these prices.