Go Big With This Anycubic Kobra Max 3D Printer Now Only $549: Real Deals

Why limit what your imagination can produce just because your print bed isn't big enough? With the Anycubic Kobra Max, you can create massive prints with its large 17.7 x 15.7 x 15.7-inch volume, just make sure you have enough PLA for your builds. You can save 27% on the retail price of the Anycubic Kobra Max at Amazon where it's currently on offer for $549 (opens in new tab). See our review of the Kobra Max (opens in new tab) for more details and information on this 3D printer. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its massive build potential and accurate auto-bed-leveling for precise prints - just make sure you have enough room to place this printer as it has a pretty hefty footprint.

With a fast 240Hz OLED screen, the MSI Raider GE67Hx is on sale for $1,899 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800HX CPU and an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, the MSI Raider GE67Hx has plenty of power to pump out high frame rates and play all the latest games.

If you're looking for a great bargain on a low-profile mechanical keyboard, have a look at the Corsair K60 RGB low-profile mechanical gaming keyboard for only $44 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. If you use the promotional code SSCP324 you can get $30 off its original $74 price.

See more Real Deals below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Max 3D Printer: now $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $749)

The Kobra Max has a large build volume of 17.7 x 15.7 x 15.7 inches, making it able to print some pretty heft sculpts, and with auto bed leveling, getting a decent print has never been easier. See our review of the Kobra Max for more details.

(opens in new tab) MSI Raider GE67Hx 15.6-inch OLED Gaming Laptop: now $1,899 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $2,549)

This 15-inch laptop has a 240Hz OLED screen that has a QHD resolution and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800HX CPU and an RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Other specs include 16GBs of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, USB-Type C, and Thunderbolt 4.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K60 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: now $44 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $109)

The K60 is a stunning-looking keyboard with a black anodized brushed aluminum finish and per-key RGB backlighting configurable from Corsair's iCUE software. The K60 also uses Cherry MX low-profile switches which as the name suggests give the K60 a low-profile typing and gaming experience.



Use promo code SSCP324 for a $30 discount.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 (6000MHz) 32GB: now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $254)

Corsair's DDR5 RAM comes with full RGB lighting and a CAS Latency of 36 with XMP 3.0 profiles and onboard voltage regulation.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen Core i7, RTX 3060 Ti): now $1,249 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $2,148)

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, 16 GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Looking for more deals?