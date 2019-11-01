LG Rolling out G-Sync Compatibility to OLED TVs

LG is bringing G-Sync Compatibility to its 2019 OLED TV lineup this week, making them the only G-Sync-capable TVs currently on the market. If you prefer kicking back on your sofa instead of at your desk and love big-screen gaming but don't want to ditch your PC, this could be your alley.

The G-Sync update will be pushed to the TVs through a firmware update on the E9 (55-inch and 65-inch), C9 (55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch) and B9 (55-inch and 65-inch) range. Of course, in order to enjoy the screen tear fighting benefits of G-Sync Compatibility, you'll need to connect one of these TVs to a gaming PC running an Nvidia graphics card.

The firmware update will first be pushed out in North America, with other markets following later. If you can’t wait, head over to your TV’s firmware page on LG’s support site to download it manually.

The TV-gaming monitor rivalry will surely heat up now. Today's TVs can't match the speedy refresh rates of the best gaming monitors. But with G-Sync Compatibility, LG just made PC gaming on TVs much more feasible. Additionally, OLED gaming monitors are a rarity. Only the $4,000 55-inch Alienware AW5520QF is currently available. Those with a hankering for the latest in display tech may want to consider LG's G-Sync Compatible TVs, especially with them starting at about $1,400.