RTX 5070 crashes to lowest-ever UK price — £484 in this fast-moving Lightning Deal

If you're in the market for a new RTX GPU right now, then this is the best UK deal we've ever seen. Right now at Amazon, you can buy an RTX 5070 for just £484, just £4 shy of the lowest-ever price we've seen on a 5070.

Not only is that a massive £120 off the list price of this ASUS card, it's also well below the £529 MSRP of the Founders Edition, making it the cheapest 5070 money can buy in the UK.

Move fast, however, as this is a limited time deal from Amazon already 29% claimed at the time of publishing, meaning this won't be around for long.

There's a reason the RTX 5070 is our top pick for the best GPU in 2025. When it comes to bang for buck you'll struggle to do better, with the RTX 5070 one of the few performant 50 series cards you can also find in ready supply and often at a discounted price. It might not have the same lick as the 5090, 5080, or even it's big brother the 5070 Ti, but you'll be paying considerably more for any of those cards.

The 5070 is a brilliant 1440p pick and perfect for any mid-range build. This particular version is the Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070. It comes with the customary 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM and Asus' Axial-tech fans. The smaller hub means the blades are longer, and the barrier ring increases downward air pressure for better cooling.

This one comes with a 2542 MHz GPU clock speed, so more than the 2.51 GHz you get from the bog-standard Founders Edition. As noted, according to all our price tracking and Nvidia's official website, this is the cheapest RTX 5070 you can buy in the UK right now, with the next cheapest option a Palit alternative costing £499.