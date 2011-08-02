RunCore Establishes 1st Office Outside of China

Runcore Opens U.S Office in San Jose, California

ChangSha, China – – RunCore, a leading manufacturer of hi-performance, embedded and rugged Solid State Drives (SSD), opens its 1st foreign office outside of China, in San Jose, California, as part of its ongoing global growth strategy. The new office will act as a Sales and Distribution center and it also provides training and support to its partners and customers in the U.S. market

The company has enjoyed tremendous growth over the past 3 years and has become a recognized brand worldwide. With the U.S being the largest market for its products, RunCore sees the establishment of the office as a must in order to fuel its growth and provide better support its partners and customers. The office will be named RunCore USA.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Limuel Yap, General Manager of RunCore USA. “The U.S. is the most demanding and competitive market. We will work very hard to earn the trust of our customers, and their satisfaction with our products and services,” said Yap.

“The U.S. is the first of many foreign markets we will expand to,” said Jack Wu, CEO of RunCore. “We are 100% committed to our global expansion plans to fulfill our set-goal of becoming the world's #1 OEM SSD company,” said Mr. Wu.

For more information about RunCore, please visit www.runcore.com

About RunCore, Inc.

RunCore is one of the top manufacturers of Solid State Drives in the world. With more than 50 patents and over thousands of products, RunCore is a technology Innovator that prides itself in helping to “Speed Up the World” one SSD at a time. While being recognized for its innovation, RunCore and is also fully committed to its Quality of Excellency for all of its products and services. Customer satisfaction is our mantra.