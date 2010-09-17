Palit Microsystems Ltd, the leading graphics card manufacturer, announces the new “Fermi” architecture GeForce GTS 450 series: GTS 450 1GB, GTS 450 1GB Sonic and GTS 450 1GB Sonic Platinum. Palit GTS 450 series is just around the corner and available globally. The Palit Sonic Platinum continues to make headline with numerous Awards and Editor’s Choice from well known Medias. Now Palit creates another fastest Sonic Platinum model with the GTS450. The World Fastest 930MHz GTS 450 Sonic Platinum 1GB Edition provides the awesome performance above all other competition.

Palit GeForce GTS 450 Sonic Platinum dominates the competition with up to 18% DX10 performance than non-OC GTS 450, moreover, not only 36% higher than HD5750 but even 8% faster than its advanced level HD5770. Palit GTS 450 Sonic Platinum is the king among all GTS450 series and delivers unparalleled levels of performance at an incredible price.

The hottest selling Game in 2010 is StarCraftII with record of 3 million copies in the first month. With the latest gaming support, you will be able to experience 3D Vision technology along with Palit 400 Series. The GTS 450 Sonic Platinum is so fast that it can perform up to 23% higher than the most competitive HD 5770 and even 40% higher than HD5750 in StarcraftII. Palit’s GTS 450 lineup has everything you need to spoil your sense, equipped with the latest industry leading technologies NVIDIA 3D Vision, NVIDIA Surround, and PhysX.

Features

Microsoft® DirectX® 11 Support:

· DirextX 11 GPU with Shader Model 5.0 support designed for ultra high performance in the new API’s key graphics feature, GPU-accelerated tessellation.

NVIDIA PhysX® Technology:

· Full support for NVIDIA PhysX technology, enabling a totally new class of physical gaming interaction for a more dynamic and realistic experience with GeForce.

NVIDIA 3D Vision™ Ready

· Expand your games in full stereoscopic 3D for the ultimate “inside the game” experience with the power of NVIDIA 3D Vision. NVIDIA 3D Vision automatically transforms hundreds of PC games into full stereoscopic 3D.

NVIDIA CUDA™ Technology

· CUDA™ technology unlocks the power of the GPU’s processor cores to accelerate the most demanding system tasks such as video transcoding, physics simulation, ray tracing, and more, delivering incredible performance improvements over traditional CPUs.

NVIDIA SLI™ Technology:

· Industry leading NVIDIA SLI technology offers amazing performance scaling for the world’s premier gaming solution.

TrueHD and DTS-HD Audio Bitstreaming Support

· Fullsupport for TrueHD and DTS-HD advanced lossless multi-channel HD audio codecs brings the rich sound of the master recording to your living room.

Microsoft Windies 7 Support:

· Windows 7 is the next generation operating system that will mark a dramatic improvement in the way the OS takes advantage of the graphics processing unit (GPU) to provide a more compelling user experience.

PCI Express 2.0 Support:

· Designed for the new PCI Express 2.0 bus architecture offering the highest data transfer speeds for the most bandwidth-hungry games and 3D applications, while maintaining backwards compatibility with existing PCI Express motherboards for the broadest support.

Dual-link DVI Support:

· Able to drive the industry’s largest and highest resolution flat-panel displays up to 2560 x 1600 and with support for HDCP.

HDMI 1.a support

· Support for HDMI 1.4a including GPU accelerated Blu0ray 3D support, x.v. Color, HDMI Deep Color, and 7.1 digital surround sound will be added in a Release 260 driver. Upgrade your GPU to full 3D capability with NVIDIA 3DTV Play software, enabling 3D gaming, picture viewing and 3D web video streaming.

About Palit

Established in 1988, Palit Microsystems Ltd is well-known for manufacturing stable, excellent, and innovative graphics accelerators. As one of the top PC components manufacturers, Palit continues to provide industry-leading graphics cards with reliable and excellent quality. With branch offices in America, Europe, and Asia, Palit has developed a worldwide sales network which cooperates closely with our customers.

