EVGA Unleashes Four GTX 1070 Ti Graphics Cards

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti takes form with FTW2, SC Hybrid, SC Black Edition, and blower-style models. Despite the varied cooling solutions (which usually dictates the level of factory overclock applied to the GPU), all of the cards are shipped with a base clock of 1,607MHz and boost frequency of 1,683MHz, a requirement purportedly laid out by Nvidia for all of the third-party GPU vendors. However, EVGA stated that overclocking is supported via software, and that the company’s overclocking control panel, EVGA PrecisionX OC, would be receiving an update that automatically scans the GPU and sets it to an optimal overclock.

EVGA GTX 1070 Ti FTW2

EVGA GTX 1070 Ti SC Hybrid

EVGA GTX 1070 Ti SC Black Edition

The new EVGA GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards all adopt the feature sets of their respective branding, with FTW2 models sporting premium ICX cooling and thermal sensors. The SC Hybrid card combines closed-loop water cooling and a blower-style shroud. The SC Black Edition features EVGA’s ACX 3.0 cooling, and the base model sports a simple blower-style shroud.

Most of the lineup features a 217W power ceiling and a 5+1 power phase design that warrants a single 8-pin (6+2-pin) power connector and at least a 500W power supply. However, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 stands alone with a 235W max power and 10+2 phase power design, which necessitates two 8-pin connectors. The FTW2 model is also the only card in the bunch to feature a double BIOS, making it ideal for overclocking enthusiasts.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards are available to preorder now from EVGA’s website. FTW2, SC Hybrid, and SC Black Edition cards ring up for $499, $529, and $469, respectively. The blower-style GPU is priced at $489, but it appears to already be out of stock on the website at the time of this writing.