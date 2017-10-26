Login | Sign Up
EVGA Unleashes Four GTX 1070 Ti Graphics Cards

6 Comments

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti takes form with FTW2, SC Hybrid, SC Black Edition, and blower-style models. Despite the varied cooling solutions (which usually dictates the level of factory overclock applied to the GPU), all of the cards are shipped with a base clock of 1,607MHz and boost frequency of 1,683MHz, a requirement purportedly laid out by Nvidia for all of the third-party GPU vendors. However, EVGA stated that overclocking is supported via software, and that the company’s overclocking control panel, EVGA PrecisionX OC, would be receiving an update that automatically scans the GPU and sets it to an optimal overclock.

  • EVGA GTX 1070 Ti FTW2
  • EVGA GTX 1070 Ti SC Hybrid
  • EVGA GTX 1070 Ti SC Black Edition
  • EVGA GTX 1070 Ti Blower

The new EVGA GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards all adopt the feature sets of their respective branding, with FTW2 models sporting premium ICX cooling and thermal sensors. The SC Hybrid card combines closed-loop water cooling and a blower-style shroud. The SC Black Edition features EVGA’s ACX 3.0 cooling, and the base model sports a simple blower-style shroud.

Most of the lineup features a 217W power ceiling and a 5+1 power phase design that warrants a single 8-pin (6+2-pin) power connector and at least a 500W power supply. However, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 stands alone with a 235W max power and 10+2 phase power design, which necessitates two 8-pin connectors. The FTW2 model is also the only card in the bunch to feature a double BIOS, making it ideal for overclocking enthusiasts.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards are available to preorder now from EVGA’s website. FTW2, SC Hybrid, and SC Black Edition cards ring up for $499, $529, and $469, respectively. The blower-style GPU is priced at $489, but it appears to already be out of stock on the website at the time of this writing.

EVGA Graphics CardGTX 1070 Ti FTW2GTX 1070 Ti SC HybridGTX 1070 Ti SC Black EditionGTX 1070 Ti
CUDA Cores2,432
Base Clock1,607MHz
Boost Clock1,683MHz
CoolingiCXWater/Air HybridACX 3.0Blower
LEDsRGB WhiteWhiteWhite
BackplateYesYesNo No
Power Connectors8+8-pin8-pin8-pin8-pin
Power Phase10+25+15+15+1
Power Ceiling235W217W217W217W
  • 10tacle
    Quote:
    all of the cards are shipped with a base clock of 1,607MHz and boost frequency of 1,683MHz, a requirement purportedly laid out by Nvidia for all of the third-party GPU vendors.


    Uhm, why? This is exactly how the consumer could differentiate between the different AIB partner models among the same brand. How stupid of Nvidia to yet throw in another layer of confusion for everyone deciding between EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS variants. I don't ever remember Nvidia mandating this for a GPU before. :pfff:

    Oh and $500 for the FTW2 variant is getting dangerously close to what you can get an EVGA GTX 1080 SC2 Gaming for:

    https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1322717-REG/evga_08g_p4_6583_kr_geforce_gtx_1080_sc2.html
  • keith12
    Anonymous said:
    Quote:
    all of the cards are shipped with a base clock of 1,607MHz and boost frequency of 1,683MHz, a requirement purportedly laid out by Nvidia for all of the third-party GPU vendors.


    Uhm, why? This is exactly how the consumer could differentiate between the different AIB partner models among the same brand. How stupid of Nvidia to yet throw in another layer of confusion for everyone deciding between EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS variants. I don't ever remember Nvidia mandating this for a GPU before. :pfff:

    Oh and $500 for the FTW2 variant is getting dangerously close to what you can get an EVGA GTX 1080 SC2 Gaming for:

    https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1322717-REG/evga_08g_p4_6583_kr_geforce_gtx_1080_sc2.html


    Yeah, does kinda sound stupid of them with the clockspeeds. A paltry boost IMO. The reasoning (at least from Nvidia) is simple, so it doesn't get too close to the 1080 in performance that it impacts on the sales of the 1080 too much. Cynical, but expected. But given 3rd party vendors are seemingly offering workarounds in one form or another, it will be interesting to see just how close the 1070ti gets to the 1080.
  • joz
    Anonymous said:
    confusion for everyone deciding between EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS variants.





    Surely, you mean between EVGA and MSI only? Because only uncultured barbarians would choose anything else.
