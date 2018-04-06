EVGA Introduces The PQ PSU Line

Even though its portfolio of PSU products is already vast, EVGA decided to make it even larger with the release of the PQ line, which includes three members with capacities ranging from 750W to 1,000W.

According to EVGA, all three PQ units' filtering capacitors as well as their bulk caps are provided by Japanese manufacturers. The provided warranty is 10 years long, matching the long warranty periods of EVGA's high-end models. An Active Clamp Reset Forward (ACRF) topology is utilized on the primary side of the PQ PSUs, offering high efficiency and lower production cost since it doesn't need extra components like an LLC resonant converter. According to our experience so far this topology achieves long hold-up times without needing huge capacity bulk caps and good efficiency levels. Nonetheless, the performance isn't up to the levels that the half-bridge topology offers with the help of an LLC resonant converter. You will find more about the ACRF topology's operation in this review, along with a scheme that lays everything out.





All PQ models are based on an FSP platform (GQ) that meets the 80 PLUS Platinum criteria, though it hasn't been evaluated by Cybenetics yet, so we don't know about its operating noise. (EVGA said all three units are "whisper quiet.") This platform uses a semi-modular cable design that won't be appreciated by some users who prefer all cables to be modular. Besides the cable design, another let-down is the PQ models' large dimensions. You can find 750W units with 140mm length and 1kW ones with 160mm, so the PQ models' 180mm length is on the large side.

We spotted the PQ models on Newegg with the availability date set on 4/11. Their price tags don't look very competitive--they are exactly the same price as the similar capacity Corsair HX models, however the latter use a more capable platform and also utilize a fully modular cable design. If EVGA wants to see those new products succeed, it should cut their prices by at least $20-$30. Moreover, in the 750W category there is also the Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum, which is currently sold at $104, offering a 10-year warranty, lots of cables/connectors, good performance, and a fully modular cable design along with 140mm length, so it is a no-brainer compared to the 750 PQ, for which EVGA asks $140.