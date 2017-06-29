Gigabyte Goes SFF With AB350N-Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX Motherboard

Gigabyte unveiled the AB350N-Gaming WiFi motherboard. If you have plans to build a Ryzen-based small form factor (SFF) system, this motherboard will certainly be of interest to you.

Although small in size, the AB350N-Gaming WiFi is loaded with everything but the kitchen sink. In addition to standard features found on other mainstream AM4 socket motherboards, such as support for AMD's Ryzen and 7th Generation A-series processors, DDR4 support up to 3,200MHz, a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot, USB 3.1, and 7.1 Channel HD audio, this board features a redesigned CPU socket area built specifically to accommodate larger heatsinks such as AMD’s Wraith Max cooler.







Henry Kao, the Vice President of Gigabyte’s Motherboard Business Unit, stated:

Gigabyte has been building strong relationships with AMD. When AMD published the latest Wraith Max, we released a corresponding model to meet the demand. Even more so, Gigabyte’s R&D put great efforts on re-arranging the components on the board in order to make mini motherboards achieve optimal compatibility for larger thermal cooling solutions. In the future, we will continue to cooperate with AMD and create more unique, creative products to address the demands from gamers and enthusiasts.

This mini-ITX motherboard is outfitted with the company's Smart-Fan 5 that enables you to manually change fan profiles for each fan header, or you can allow the software to control system temperatures automatically by reading thermal sensors on the motherboard and adjusting fan speeds accordingly.

The hybrid fan pin headers support both standard type voltage fans and PWM fans. The motherboard supports high current fans up to 24W with built-in over-current protection. The company stated that this makes the motherboard more "liquid cooling friendly."

The RGB Fusion feature has a variety of different preset lighting configurations. Users can even set the motherboard lighting to synchronize with Wraith Max coolers or have them change colors to indicate CPU temperature. There are two separate light zones capable of seven different lighting effects (color cycle, pulse, music, static, flash, and intelligent). The RGB Fusion app can be downloaded directly from the company website.

Other features include IR digital power controllers and PowIRstage ICs, server level chokes, an onboard 802.11ac Intel WiFi module with Bluetooth 4.2 support, high-end Chemicon audio capacitors, HD audio with smart headphone amp, Realtek GbE LAN, and Gigabyte's patented double locking PCI-E bracket with a one piece stainless steel shield

We have reached out to Gigabyte for information on pricing and availability.