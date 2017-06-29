Login | Sign Up
Search

Gigabyte Goes SFF With AB350N-Gaming WiFi Mini-ITX Motherboard

by
6 Comments

Gigabyte unveiled the AB350N-Gaming WiFi motherboard. If you have plans to build a Ryzen-based small form factor (SFF) system, this motherboard will certainly be of interest to you.

Although small in size, the AB350N-Gaming WiFi is loaded with everything but the kitchen sink. In addition to standard features found on other mainstream AM4 socket motherboards, such as support for AMD's Ryzen and 7th Generation A-series processors, DDR4 support up to 3,200MHz, a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot, USB 3.1, and 7.1 Channel HD audio, this board features a redesigned CPU socket area built specifically to accommodate larger heatsinks such as AMD’s Wraith Max cooler.


Henry Kao, the Vice President of Gigabyte’s Motherboard Business Unit, stated:

Gigabyte has been building strong relationships with AMD. When AMD published the latest Wraith Max, we released a corresponding model to meet the demand. Even more so, Gigabyte’s R&D put great efforts on re-arranging the components on the board in order to make mini motherboards achieve optimal compatibility for larger thermal cooling solutions. In the future, we will continue to cooperate with AMD and create more unique, creative products to address the demands from gamers and enthusiasts.

This mini-ITX motherboard is outfitted with the company's Smart-Fan 5 that enables you to manually change fan profiles for each fan header, or you can allow the software to control system temperatures automatically by reading thermal sensors on the motherboard and adjusting fan speeds accordingly.

The hybrid fan pin headers support both standard type voltage fans and PWM fans. The motherboard supports high current fans up to 24W with built-in over-current protection. The company stated that this makes the motherboard more "liquid cooling friendly."

The RGB Fusion feature has a variety of different preset lighting configurations. Users can even set the motherboard lighting to synchronize with Wraith Max coolers or have them change colors to indicate CPU temperature. There are two separate light zones capable of seven different lighting effects (color cycle, pulse, music, static, flash, and intelligent). The RGB Fusion app can be downloaded directly from the company website.

Other features include IR digital power controllers and PowIRstage ICs, server level chokes, an onboard 802.11ac Intel WiFi module with Bluetooth 4.2 support, high-end Chemicon audio capacitors, HD audio with smart headphone amp, Realtek GbE LAN, and Gigabyte's patented double locking PCI-E bracket with a one piece stainless steel shield

We have reached out to Gigabyte for information on pricing and availability.


Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi
SocketAM4
ChipsetB350
Form FactorMini-ITX
Expansion Slots1 x PCI Express x16 slot, running at x16
(The PCIEX16 slot conforms to PCI Express 3.0 standard.)
1 x M.2 Socket 1 connector for the wireless communication module
Memory Support2 x DDR4 DIMM Sockets Support Up To 32 GB
Support for DDR4 3200/2933/2667/2400/2133 MHz
Support for higher than DDR4 2667 MHz may vary by CPU.
Support for ECC Un-buffered DIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8 memory modules
Support for non-ECC Un-buffered DIMM 1Rx8/2Rx8/1Rx16 modules
Support for Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) memory modules
Onboard Graphics1 x DisplayPort
4096x2304@60Hz Maximum Resolution
* Support for DisplayPort 1.2 version.
1 x HDMI port
4096x2160@24Hz Maximum Resolution
* Support for HDMI 1.4 version.
Maximum shared memory of 2 GB
* Actual support may vary by CPU
AudioRealtek ALC1220 codec
High Definition Audio
2/4/5.1/7.1-channel
Support for S/PDIF Out
LANRealtek GbE LAN chip (10/100/1000 Mbit)
Storage1 x M.2 Socket 3 connector on the back of the motherboard (Socket 3, M key, type 2260/2280 SATA and PCIe x4*/x2 SSD support)
4 x SATA 6Gb/s connectors
Support for RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10
* Actual support may vary by CPU.
USBChipset:
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports (red) on the back panel
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports available through the internal USB header
4 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports (2 ports on the back panel, 2 ports available through the internal USB header)
Integrated in the CPU:
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports on the back panel
I/O1 x PS/2 keyboard/mouse port
2 x SMA antenna connectors
1 x DisplayPort
1 x HDMI port
2 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports (red)
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
1 x RJ-45 port
6 x audio jacks
WirelessWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, supporting 2.4/5 GHz Dual-Band
BLUETOOTH 4.2, 4.1, BLE, 4.0, 3.0, 2.1, 2.1+EDR
Support for 11ac wireless standard and up to 433 Mbps data rate
* Actual data rate may vary depending on environment and equipment.
LightingGigabyte RGB Fusion
PriceTBA
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
6 comments
    Your comment
  • DerekA_C
    looking like the sweet spot unless motherboard venders offer a passive or powered pci-e splitter type ryser thing for dual gpus in a mini itx form. a new gen of mini itx cases could be born from this.
    0
  • Valantar
    It has to be said: this board has a truly awful layout. That alone should be reason enough not to buy it. EPS connector squeezed in behind the rear IO, 24-pin, front IO and SATA all at the top of the board, and NOTHING at the front of the board? What were they thinking? Good luck fitting this in an SFF case with little room for cable routing around the top of the board.
    0
  • why_wolf
    Anonymous said:
    It has to be said: this board has a truly awful layout. That alone should be reason enough not to buy it. EPS connector squeezed in behind the rear IO, 24-pin, front IO and SATA all at the top of the board, and NOTHING at the front of the board? What were they thinking? Good luck fitting this in an SFF case with little room for cable routing around the top of the board.


    Agreed, terrible layout compared to the Biostar ITX board.
    0
Display All 6 comments
Most Popular
  1. Best Motherboards
  2. ECS Z270H4-I Mini-ITX Motherboard Review
  3. Gigabyte Announces X299 Aorus Gaming Pre-Order Specials (Updated)
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices