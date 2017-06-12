Login | Sign Up
Capcom's 'Monster Hunter World' Coming To Consoles

Capcom showed off Monster Hunter: World, a graphically impressive variant of its Monster Hunter franchise onstage at Sony's E3 PlayStation event today. This is a game that was mostly available on Nintendo’s family of devices, but now it's coming to the PlayStation 4.

The gameplay walks through the process of hunting a monster. After defeating some minor foes in an area, you can scavenge for items and resources to give you health or, in the case of the trailer’s particular monster, use your newfound resources to create a camouflage to hide your position and scent.

Monster Hunter: World Announcement Trailer

As is always the case with these special monsters, it’ll take more than a few hits to take them out. You’ll need to utilize traps and special attacks to cause heavy damage. Sometimes, you’ll also get lucky. In the trailer, a large winged creature also attacks the same monster, which turns a difficult encounter into an easy fight.

Capcom didn’t provide a specific date, but you can brush up on your skills in the Nintendo versions of the games before it comes on PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • clonazepam
    If Destiny 2 doesn't take over my life, I'll be looking at this for PC.
