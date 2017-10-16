Noctua’s Chromax Line Of Fans, Cables, And Covers Are Ready For Retail

na_hc2_chromax_black_4

Announced earlier this year at Computex, Noctua’s new line of Chromax fans, fan shrouds and cables are finally ready for retail.

Noctua's new Chromax powder-coated aluminum heatsink shrouds, available in both black and white, allow end users to easily customize the color of their heatsinks to match the rest of their system. These covers feature a variety of colored inserts to further customize the look of your cooler and accentuate your system build and choice of lighting.

Noctua CEO Roland Mossig stated:

Noctua is an engineering-driven company: we pride ourselves on relentlessly tuning our products for maximum performance and quality rather than putting form before function, but of course we understand that many customers put an emphasis on build aesthetics these days. With the new chromax line fans, cables and heatsink covers, we now offer a range of products that’s ideal for those who care about looks just as much as about quality and performance.



An added benefit of using Noctua's Chromax line of products is the fact that you don't have to remove your heatsink to install these shrouds. In addition to the obvious cosmetic benefits, these fan shrouds also help direct airflow through the cooler’s aluminum fins, allowing the cooler to dissipate heat in a more efficient manner. These new Chromax heatsink covers are compatible with NH-U12S, NH-D15, and NH-D15S air coolers.

In addition to heatsink covers, Noctua also launched a line of Chromax “black swap” fans that come with swappable anti-vibration pads. They're available in blue, green, yellow, red, white, and black, and these 12v A-series PWM fans are available in both 120 and 140mm sizes, capable of moving 94cfm to 140cfm, respectively. Fan speeds range from 500-1,500 RPM with an MTBF rating of 150,000 hours.



Finally, Noctua’s line of color-matched extension and Y cables are available with red, blue, green, yellow, black, and white sleeving. The 30cm extension cables provide extra reach for those of you with larger cases, and the Y cables make it possible to run two 4-pin PWM fans on a single fan header.



Noctua’s Chromax line of products are currently shipping and will be available “shortly.” MSRP are as follows:

