All-Flash Innovation for Next-generation Storage Solutions Round Table

The explosion of AI is further heightening demand for storage performance and capacity as organizations feed models and databases with unprecedented amounts of data, meaning the next generation of storage technologies will need to deliver even greater performance, density and capacity than ever before.

Supermicro's fourth annual Open Storage Summit brings together leading storage experts from across the industry including drive manufacturers, compute components manufacturers, software developers and of course Supermicro's industry leading system architects to discuss the latest in storage technologies and how they will solve tomorrow's data challenges from the data center right out to the intelligent edge.

This year’s Summit includes a roundtable keynote session followed by five focus sessions, with guests from the storage industry's leading players including Intel®, AMD, NVIDIA, Micron, Kioxia, Solidigm, and Samsung, as well as Supermicro’s storage software partners.

New Innovations For Storage Performance

Organizations remain increasingly hungry for ever-more dense data storage systems that satisfy their burgeoning data requirements, but they also need to ensure that such systems remain physically and environmentally stable. Ongoing advancements in flash are providing businesses with new menu items that can help them solve critical business challenges while reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO).

During this kickoff session for the 2023 Open Storage Summit , you will discover how technical advances in flash storage, including the introduction of the E3.S form factor and Compute Express Link (CXL), bring a new evolution to what is already a revolutionary technology. In addition, you'll also learn how Supermicro is incorporating these new technologies into the latest generation of systems as well as some of the challenges encountered along the way.

During this segment, you will:

Be introduced to new features and improvements in E3.S and learn how they can help transform your business

Get a peek at the future capacity roadmap for flash, including new form factors such as E3.S, the path to even higher drive capacities, and what’s in store for subsequent generations of storage

Discover how storage innovations increase performance and lower TCO

Learn about how CXL can breathe new performance life into critical business applications

