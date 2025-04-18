Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards

It's almost time for the Nintendo Switch 2. The system launches on June 5, and Nintendo is opening pre-orders on April 24.

Beyond the console itself, there are also games and peripherals to think about. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of built-in storage, but if you want to add extra to your handheld console, so that you can store more installed games, you're going to need to invest in the latest microSD Express storage technology, as the Nintendo Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards.

The latest microSD Express cards are faster at reading and writing data compared to microSD cards, which were used in the original Nintendo Switch, and this is why they've been picked as the must-use medium for the Switch 2. Unfortunately, the cost of microSD Express cards is fairly high, with larger 1TB and 2TB sizes costing hundreds of dollars.

Make sure you're buying the correct microSD card by checking the symbol on the card. It must have the "EX" symbol as shown in the picture below to be compatible with the Switch 2.

Look for the Express symbol on microSD cards to make sure it's compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 (Image credit: SanDisk/Future)

The Nintendo Switch 2 will support microSD Express cards with a capacity of up to 2TB, which should be more than enough to store a large number of games, should you want them all downloaded and preinstalled for on-the-go gaming.

Only the Switch 2 will be able to make the most of the increased performance of the microSD Express card. If you use the card in the original Switch, it will perform at the same level as a standard microSD card. So don't buy one thinking you can increase the performance of your original Switch console.

There will be licensed microSD Express cards for the Nintendo Switch 2 featuring a Nintendo logo like the Mario "M" as were available for the original Switch. These microSD Express cards will be available for purchase directly from the Nintendo shop when they become available on June 5, 2025. Currently, prices are not listed for these licensed editions of Samsung's microSD Express 256GB cards.

One way to save a few bucks is to purchase a third-party, unlicensed microSD Express card from various other manufacturers and retailers.

Where to buy microSD Express cards in the US

Stock of microSD Express cards have been flying off the shelves and some capacities are temporarily out of stock. This page will be updated regularly with new microSD Express products and retailer links as they come online.

Lexar Play Pro microSD Express 256GB: Available at Amazon for $47

This 256GB capacity card is the same size as the onboard storage of the Nintendo Switch 2. Up to 900/600 MB/s read/write speeds.

Lexar Play Pro microSD Express 512GB: Available at Amazon for $89

This 512GB capacity card is double the size of the onboard storage of the Nintendo Switch 2. Higher transfer speeds mean up to 900/600 MB/s read/write. This capacity is currently out of stock.

Lexar Play Pro microSD Express 1TB: Available at Amazon for $173

This 1TB capacity card massively increases the storage size of the Nintendo Switch 2. Higher transfer speeds mean up to 900/600 MB/s read/write. But, it does command a premium price for the privilege. This capacity is currently out of stock

SanDisk microSD Express 128GB: Available at Amazon for $49

A smaller capacity microSD Express card with 128GB of storage space - half that of the Switch 2's internal storage capacity. This SanDisk card can reach speeds up to 880/480MB/s read and write speeds. Also available directly from SanDisk for $53

SanDisk microSD Express 256GB: Available at Amazon for $134

SanDisk's 256GB microSD Express matches the storage space of the Nintendo Switch 2's internal storage capacity. This SanDisk card can reach speeds up to 880/480MB/s read and write speeds. Also available directly from SanDisk for $71

Where to buy microSD Express cards in the UK

Unfortunately for the UK, there is currently a lot less selection on microSD Express cards from manufacturers to retails. We will update this page regularly as more stock becomes available and more retailers start to sell them.

Lexar Play Pro microSD Express 256GB: Available at Amazon for £89

This 256GB capacity card is the same size as the onboard storage of the Nintendo Switch 2. Up to 900/600 MB/s read/write speeds.

SanDisk microSD Express 128GB: Available at Amazon for £41

A smaller capacity microSD Express card with 128GB of storage space - half that of the Switch 2's internal storage capacity. This SanDisk card can reach speeds up to 880/480MB/s read and write speeds. Also available directly from SanDisk for £41