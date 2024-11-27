Giving a new phone this holiday season? Don’t forget to add a case with Ostand from Torras

With the 2024 holiday giving season fast approaching, we’re all on the hunt for the best tech deals to give our loved ones. Smartphones are an undeniably top-tier gift for any tech enthusiast, and they are guaranteed to grant you the “OMG WOW!” response from any recipient. If you are giving the gift of a smartphone this year, you may want to consider protecting that gift by including a high-quality phone case. Torras phone cases, known for their distinct O-ring kick stands and grips, can provide that extra bump in protection against drops and scratches while adding some personal style with stunning color options. They also offer extra functionality thanks to features like MagSafe compatibility.

(Image credit: Torras)

The Torras Ostand 360° Spin Fusion case, for example, is a must-have accessory for any iPhone 16 user. With a sleek and modern curved form available in six different colors, the Ostand 360° case is a perfect complement to the iPhone 16, adding form and function alike. This super drop-resistant case’s curved edges aren’t just for looks. The four corner curves serve as airbags to protect your phone in the case of an accident, absorbing the shock and impact of your phone’s fall. Torras puts the Ostand case through 26 drop tests, ensuring that your iPhone 16 is adequately protected.

The Ostand’s O-ring kickstand can rotate 360° freely, giving you more freedom to use your phone in landscape or portrait mode on various surfaces without compromising stability. Whether you’re watching a movie or YouTube in landscape, or in the middle of an important video conference, the Ostand kickstand lets you adjust your phone to have minimal glare and the best viewing angles. Want to switch to portrait mode for TikTok or FaceTime? Simply rotate the ring to a 90° upright position.

(Image credit: Torras)

Torras has precisely engineered the small magnetic ring of its Ostand cases with an 8-layer magnetic structure. At its core is 18 N of magnetic force made of high-temperature resistant magnetic iron with an axis tolerance of 1.2 mm. It’s all reinforced by 0.3 mm of Manganese Steel and coated with a dirt-resistant, fingerprint-resistant, primer coating. The Ostand ring is put through more than 10,000 bend tests, you can trust that it will stand up to whatever circumstances without fail.

With any smartphone case, you have to wonder how it will hold up to charging, or if it will interfere with your phone’s features. The Torras Ostand case is not only compatible with MagSafe accessories for the iPhone, it also features a 40% stronger magnet that is still Qi2 wireless charging compatible.

(Image credit: Torras)

The Ostand 360° isn’t just for iPhone users, either. Android fans with a Samsung S24 or Google Pixel phone can also benefit from all the protective features and additional functionality of a Torras Ostand phone case, including the 360° rotation of the ring stand and strong N52 magnets.

The Ostand 360° Spin Fusion MagSafe Case from Torras is available at a shockingly affordable $45.99 and comes in six beautiful colors: Dune-Desert Gold, Onyx, Ivory, Violet, Clear Coral Pink, and Clear Sapphire Blue. For Android, the Ostand 360° Spin Stand MagSafe case is just $42.99, and available in a sleek, modern black finish. During Black Friday, you can save 15% on Torras cases, making them such an affordable add-on for your gift that you can grab an extra for yourself while you’re at it.