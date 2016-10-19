A Colorful GTX 1050 Ti: Taste The Rainbow

Colorful’s iGame Nvidia graphics card series is well known in China and India, but the company is relatively obscure in other parts of the world. The company is looking to change that, however, and it’s sending the iGame GTX 1050 Ti S-4G and iGame GTX 1050 U-2G to lead the charge.

Both of Colorful’s new graphics cards ship with a modest overclock. The Colorful iGame GTX 1050 Ti U-4G pushes the Founder’s Edition’s 1,303MHz base clock and 1,417MHz boost clock up to 1,366MHz and 1,480MHz, respectively. Pressing the iGame overclock key on the rear of the Colorful GTX 1050 Ti card will cause the GPU raise its factory overclock to 1,379MHz base clock and 1,493MHz boost clock. The card’s 4GB of GDDR5 is clocked at 7GHz.

The card also supports 3+1 power phases and uses a digital PWM controller to regulate power flow. These features should help keep the card stable while overclocking.

Colorful’s iGame GTX 1050 comes with the cores 640 CUDA cores overclocked at 1,442MHz base clock and 1,556MHz boost clock. This card also has 2GB of GDDR5 clocked at 7GHz.

Colorful utilized a dual-fan thermal solution for the iGame GTX 1050 Ti. The company didn’t send out any photos of the iGame GTX 1050 (non-Ti), so we don’t know what type of cooler it will use at this time.

Both cards will be available on October 25 for an undisclosed amount.