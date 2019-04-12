Vote Now! Tom's Hardware's Best PC Builds Competition

Update, 04/12/19, 8:00am PT: The submission period for our Best PC Builds is over, which means the vote is now under way. Before you vote, check out all the Best PC Build submissions in our Systems forums. There are five different budget categories, ranging from $500 all the way up to $5,000. We had tons of great submissions this go around, so thanks to everyone who participated. You can vote on all five Best PC Builds in each budget category thread or by following this link.



Spring is in the air. The birds are chirping, the snow is thawing, and the PC builders are... building? That’s right folks, the Tom’s Hardware Best PC Builds Competition is back! It’s that time of year where we tap into our venerable community to find out who has the best PC Build. We’re looking for the best-performing parts list in a number of budget categories. After a round of submissions, we’ll judge your builds based on performance per dollar spent. Once we’ve narrowed down our top five in each category, we’ll put our choices to a community-wide vote to see who really has the best PC build.

System Build Categories

For this spring 2019 edition of Best PC Builds, we're asking the Community for their optimal component choices in five different price categories. Click on each of the links below to go straight to the forum thread and post your build.

Here are the ground rules for this edition of PC Builds:

Do not go over budget.

Use only Amazon OR Newegg to source parts.

Use list prices only: coupons, rebates, bundles or any other limited-time offers will not be accepted.

Do not include shipping or tax in your final budget.

Do not include the Operating System, Monitor or VR Headset, Keyboard, Mouse or Gamepad.

All builds must have a name.

Do not put your forum handle in the name of your build, and avoid odd capitalizations & symbols.

Provide links to the Amazon or Newegg product pages of each component — we encourage users to use PCPartPicker's System Build for speedy construction. Do not post a link to your build, but rather please be sure to export as BBCode for a quick copy/paste to the forums.

Once all of the builds have enough submissions, we’ll close the threads and our Community team will filter the submissions for adherence to the ground rules. Next, our Editorial team will filter the builds for compatibility issues (e.g. the graphics card won't fit in case). The remaining rigs will be put up for public vote in the forums, and the top builds in each thread will go on to become our Best PC Builds!



Throw your rig in the ring and give us your best PC build. Good luck!