Vote Now! Community Choice: The Best PC Games

The Tom's Hardware Community Choice PC Games are back! This time we want to know your best picks for RPGs, PC Game Soundtracks, and Simulator games.

There are so many games out there that sometimes it's hard to sort through them all. Sure, you could follow our Steam Curator Feed, but sometimes it's better to ask a friend, which is why last year we turned to our venerable members for a "Best of" series, called the Tom's Hardware Definitive List of PC Games.

With your help, we were able to curate a list of hundreds of great games across tens of genres. We're now turning to you again, dear members, for our next iteration, The Tom's Hardware Community Choice PC Games. Click here to vote on your favorite games in the following categories:

Best RPGs

Best Soundtracks

Best Simulator Games

The vote will run for seven days and end on Friday, May 11th. Game on, and vote on your favorite PC Games!

Looking for other gaming suggestions? Follow our Steam Curator Feed for up to date best picks from the Tom's Hardware Community.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Th_Redman 24 April 2018 20:52
    Right now I'm playing The Golf Club 2. Amazing golf game, but hard.
  • BadAsAl 03 May 2018 17:35
    Fallout 4, Skyrim are great and I am just about to play them again in VR if I ever find the time...
  • WildCard999 03 May 2018 17:50
    My Fav's via type.

    VR: From Other Suns/Skyrim
    MMORPG: Blade & Soul/Tera
    F2P: World of Warships
    FPS: Battlefield Series/Overwatch
    Sim: Elite Dangerous
    Coop/PVE/PVP: The Division
  • BadAsAl 03 May 2018 17:52
    WildCard999 which VR system do you have?
  • WildCard999 03 May 2018 18:01
    20938500 said:
    WildCard999 which VR system do you have?

    Oculus Touch with 3 sensors for room scale.
  • BadAsAl 03 May 2018 18:05
    Ah, I had the one with 2 sensors and loved it but I paid $600 at the time and couldn't justify the cost so took it back. Currently testing the Samsung Odyssey. Really nice system, graphics are great but tracking isn't as good since it doesn't use the external sensors.
  • WildCard999 03 May 2018 18:13
    Yea I grabbed mine during a sale for around $400 then the additional sensor for $60. I thought of the Vive as the headset was better but I can't stand the controllers, the Touch controllers are so much better.
  • BadAsAl 03 May 2018 18:20
    Agree on controllers. The Touch ones are awesome. Samsungs are pretty close to those.
  • LORD_ORION 03 May 2018 22:30
    Battletech has potential.

    It will depend if it gets a balance pass, and also depends how anal Paradox is going to be to North American customers.
    eg: Complaining customers are a hard concept for many socialist authoritarians in a business environment.
  • Martell1977 03 May 2018 22:42
    I've mostly been playing Ultima Online lately, but from here:http://ultima-shards.com/
    The OSI/EA servers have the game so messed up, but the classic iterations were great. Character skills are fully customizable and if you aren't happy being a warrior, just set the skill to lower and train the one you want. Sometimes the original really is the best.
