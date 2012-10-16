2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE: Technology In A Mid-Size Sedan

Benchmark Results

So much of what we do at Tom's Hardware centers on benchmark results. As such, we've developed a test suite that covers some of the tasks and processes that are important to a driver using his car's technology package. The tasks that we're measuring include: boot-up time, time to connect to a paired phone, the time it takes to start music playback after booting the infotainment system, and lastly, how long it takes to actually add a phone to the system. We chose these measurements because they affect everyday use.

We perform the tests by recording video of each action and reviewing the footage in an editor to establish the exact point the system was turned on, and when the tasks are completed. The result is accurate; these aren't stop watch-timed tests. We’re establishing a baseline with a personal vehicle, a 2011 Volkswagen Routan SE with the mainstream Chrysler 430N (RHB radio code with Garmin navigation) system and UConnect Bluetooth connectivity. This is a system Chrysler currently sells with new vehicles. Our results from our previous 2012 Ford Focus Titanium and SYNC with MyFord Touch, 2012 Kia Soul Exclaim with UVO, and 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track reviews are included as well.

Toyota's DA6 system isn’t the fastest-booting system, but it is on par with the similar QNX-based Chrysler 430N (RHB).

Although it takes longer to boot, the Toyota DA6 starts playing music in roughly four seconds, beating out any other solution we’ve previously evaluated.

The time it takes to pair a phone after start-up on Toyota's DA6 is identical to the QNX-based Hyundai navigation system. We suspect that the QNX Bluetooth stack takes a little longer to initialize than Windows Embedded Automotive-based solutions. The Chrysler 430N (RHB) is an exception to the other two QNX-based implementations, since it uses an external module for Bluetooth.

Toyota's DA6 takes second place when it comes to route computation times, losing only to Hyundai's navigation system.

Toyota’s back-up camera takes fewer than six seconds to show up on-screen. Unless you start up the car and shift straight into reverse, that delay shouldn't be a big deal at all.