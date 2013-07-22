31 USB 3.0 Thumb Drives, Tested And Reviewed

Results: 4 KB Random Read And Write Performance
All of the USB 3.0 thumb drives finish relatively close to each other in our 4 KB random read and write performance benchmarks, regardless of queue depth.
One exception is SanDisk's Extreme, which posts 4 KB random write numbers in excess of the competition. Aside from Toshiba's TransMemory-EX and Patriot's Supersonic Magnum, the other drives fall apart in this benchmark. The Toshiba TransMemory-EX places second, but it's four times slower than SanDisk's offering. Still, it fares much better than most of the competition. Crazily, the drives in tenth place and below are more than 100 times slower than the winner.
I currently have the 16GB version (was $20 when I got it)
http://www.flickr.com/photos/razor512/8272978749/does 200MB/s read and 57.3MB/s write
not as good as the the 64GB version but it is still really good
Read speed: http://i.imgur.com/TdcufSg.png
Write speed: http://i.imgur.com/jQVkBCa.png
http://www.whoratesit.com/SanDisk-Extreme-USB-30-32GB/Rating/1466
There is a toggle on that site that allows you to view the benchmark results for all three sizes.
Here is the full whoratesit.com article as a complement to the Toms article: http://www.whoratesit.com/Best-Flash-Drive/Comparison/1#rank1
If I were home I'd post the controller and the thumb drive model, but I'm not there so don't ask.
Too true, don't forget the controller speed. The Etron controller in my old-ish Z68 board ensures my USB 3.0 devices rarely go above 25 MBps even though I can get double that performance on my newer work computer.