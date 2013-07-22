31 USB 3.0 Thumb Drives, Tested And Reviewed

Results: 4 KB Random Read And Write Performance

All of the USB 3.0 thumb drives finish relatively close to each other in our 4 KB random read and write performance benchmarks, regardless of queue depth.

One exception is SanDisk's Extreme, which posts 4 KB random write numbers in excess of the competition. Aside from Toshiba's TransMemory-EX and Patriot's Supersonic Magnum, the other drives fall apart in this benchmark. The Toshiba TransMemory-EX places second, but it's four times slower than SanDisk's offering. Still, it fares much better than most of the competition. Crazily, the drives in tenth place and below are more than 100 times slower than the winner.