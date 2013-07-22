31 USB 3.0 Thumb Drives, Tested And Reviewed

Results: AS SSD Copy Benchmark
AS SSD’s three copy benchmarks render a unanimous verdict: the SanDisk Extreme USB 3.0 thumb drive wins the game copy, ISO copy, and program copy metrics.
I currently have the 16GB version (was $20 when I got it)
http://www.flickr.com/photos/razor512/8272978749/does 200MB/s read and 57.3MB/s write
not as good as the the 64GB version but it is still really good
Read speed: http://i.imgur.com/TdcufSg.png
Write speed: http://i.imgur.com/jQVkBCa.png
http://www.whoratesit.com/SanDisk-Extreme-USB-30-32GB/Rating/1466
There is a toggle on that site that allows you to view the benchmark results for all three sizes.
Here is the full whoratesit.com article as a complement to the Toms article: http://www.whoratesit.com/Best-Flash-Drive/Comparison/1#rank1
If I were home I'd post the controller and the thumb drive model, but I'm not there so don't ask.
Too true, don't forget the controller speed. The Etron controller in my old-ish Z68 board ensures my USB 3.0 devices rarely go above 25 MBps even though I can get double that performance on my newer work computer.