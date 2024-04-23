PowerColor's AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT hits its lowest-ever price of $469

Let's face it, graphics card prices for most GPUs have been stuck at a relatively high price since the GPU shortage of the pandemic era. And with AI demand and the global cost of living crisis and inflation still wreaking havoc this isn't likely to change any time soon. We will get some deals to shift excess stock or move old stock before a new series of cards comes out, but that's about it.

Shaving a few dollars off of its previous lowest price, you can now purchase PowerColor's Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7800XT GPU for $469at Newegg's eBay store. The RX 7800 XT sits between the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super in terms of performance.

PowerColor has used a three-fan cooling setup with an interesting feature that has the smaller central fan spinning in the opposite direction to the outside fans in a bid to reduce air turbulence when drawing in cold air to help keep the card cool. I've no idea if this actually works or is a bit of a marketing gimmick, but it does sound interesting.

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7800XT: now $469 at eBay via Newegg (was $529)



Cores/Stream Processors: 3840

VRAM: 16GB

Core Clock: 2124 MHz

Boost Clock: 2520 MHz



The PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7800XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM operating on a 256-bit memory bus. That's plenty of RAM for any of the latest games and enough to be future-proof for the foreseeable future. For connectivity, the RX 7800 XT comes with the common configuration of 1 x HDMI 2.1 port and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1, so there are more than enough for port for connecting multiple monitors.