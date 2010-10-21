Whether tucked away on a corner of your desk or nicely concealed on the back of your monitor, the Aspire Revo 3700 is the perfect machine to satisfy all basic computing requirements: surfing the Internet, downloading and watching rich HD content, playing videos and games, running typical office programs or socializing via the optional webcam.

In a form factor that is just 1 liter (about .42 cubic feet), the Acer Aspire Revo 3700 offers advanced graphic capabilities for full enjoyment of multimedia contents in high definition. The innovative and ultra-slim design makes it the perfect fit for any room in the house while full PC capabilities make it a true entertainment center for the entire family, offering immediate access to music, video and images, and permitting to transmit and stream HD content.

In fact, it features the incredible graphics processing power of NVIDIA® ION™ coupled with the Intel® Atom™ D525 processor. ION enables Aspire Revo 3700 to deliver a premium entertainment experience: watch 1080p HD movies, play DirectX 10 games at great frame rates and enjoy 3D capabilities. Regardless of its reduced dimensions, it has the graphic capability worthy of a true multimedia PC. The result is extraordinary multimedia entertainment and high-definition quality.

Practical and versatile, it can easily adapt to any environment. Thanks to a special mounting system, it can be put on the back of any LCD or TV panel with a VESA attachment to offer All-In-One capabilities and increase the working or playing area The VESA mount offers vertical adjustment ensuring that the power-on button, optional webcam and memory card reader are always perfectly accessible from the top of any LCD display used.

A small, quiet, yet fully capable PC, the Aspire Revo 3700 is perfect for cruising the Internet, doing your daily work, keeping connected via instant messaging and enjoying photos, music and videos on a big screen with family and friends.

Even the hardware characteristics exceed expectations. Besides being equipped with the Intel® Atom™ D525 processor and NVIDIA® ION™ GPU, the Aspire Revo 3700 comes with a 500GB Hard Drive and up to 4GB of DDR3 memory that allows quick performance without problems for all the most widely-used range of applications. A Mini PCI Express slot offers the possibility of expanding memory capacity to make space for continuously growing multimedia files and with a multi-in-one card reader file transfers become a seamless operation.

The Aspire Revo 3700 can be connected with ease to a wide variety of devices. The Gigabyte Ethernet network connection and optional 802.11b/g/n wireless ensure ultrafast connection into to your home network, while the HDMI™ port allows a true-to-life reproduction of Full HD video.

To top it all, the Aspire Revo 3700 combines advanced capabilities with low energy consumption. Besides features like the ultra-low-power processor, optimized component placement, and mechanical design, it operates quietly and reduces overall system noise, for the most comfortable environment. The screw free design offers easy access to internal part while the small size minimizes material and packaging usage. Energy Star compliance ensures maximised energy efficiency and power saving.

Product Link: Aspire Revo 3700

***

About Acer

Since its founding in 1976, Acer has achieved the goal of breaking the barriers between people and technology. Globally, Acer ranks No. 2 for total PCs and notebooks. A profitable and sustainable Channel Business Model is instrumental to the company's continuing growth, while its multi-brand approach effectively integrates Acer, Gateway, Packard Bell, and eMachines brands in worldwide markets. Acer strives to design environmentally friendly products and establish a green supply chain through collaboration with suppliers. Acer is proud to be a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Movement, including the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter and London 2012 Olympic Games. The Acer Group employs 7,000 people worldwide. 2009 revenues reached US$17.9 billion. See www.acer-group.com for more information.

©2010 Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Incorporated. Other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the properties of their respective owners.