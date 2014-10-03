The role and purpose of IT in an organization is undergoing significant change, driven by the need for businesses to become more agile and have greater control over cost levers when using technology. This transformation of IT involves many different aspects, not all of which are technology-related, but the one thing they all share is that IT modernization is about making changes to meet the current and future demands of business. This report provides a side-by-side comparison of leading virtualization and cloud anagement solutions, looking at IT modernization from a data center infrastructure perspective, with the findings delivered as the Ovum Decision Matrix (ODM). It considers the significance of management in the virtualization and cloud environments and how this influences the way in which technology is deployed, used, and controlled.

HP is the sponsor of this material. By submitting your information you agree to be contacted by HP on topics of interest. Before deciding please review HP’s privacy statement. (http://www8.hp.com/us/en/privacy/privacy.html).