Antec Reveals Two New PSU Lines, The HCG Pro Gold And Bronze

by

After quite a long time, Antec is ready to release two new PSU lines, the HCG Pro Gold and Bronze.

The HCG Pro Gold line consists of five members with capacities ranging from 550W to 1kW. Besides 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and a fully modular cable design, these units also feature a full-bridge topology on the primary side along with an LLC resonant converter for increased efficiency. On the secondary side a synchronous design is utilized along with a couple of DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails. We also noticed that the new Antec PSUs use magnetic fan filters, which can be easily removed for cleaning. This is a good idea, and we first noticed it in some SilverStone units. Finally, Antec will offer individually sleeved cable kits for those PSUs in several colors.

LineHCG Pro Gold
ModelsHCG-1000 Pro Gold, HCG-850 Pro Gold,
HCG-750 Pro Gold, HCG-650 Pro Gold, HCG-550 Pro Gold
OEMno info
Max. DC Output1000W, 850W, 750W, 650W, 550W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Gold
Modular (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating temperatureno info
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection

Over Current Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Over Power Protection

No Load Protection

Over Temperature Protection
Cooling135 mm FDB Fan
Semi-passive operationno info
Number of EPS ConnectorsHCG-1000 Pro Gold, HCG-850 Pro Gold, HCG-750 Pro Gold: 2

HCG-650 Pro Gold, HCG-550 Pro Gold: 1
Number of PCIe ConnectorsHCG-1000 Pro Gold: 8

HCG-850 Pro Gold: 6

HCG-750 Pro Gold, HCG-650 Pro Gold: 4

HCG-550 Pro Gold: 2
Dimensionsno info
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warrantyno info

The cooling fan in the HCG Pro Gold units uses a fluid dynamic bearing, which is preferred over double ball-bearings because it’s quieter yet still offers the same (and in some cases even higher) lifetime. The only problem with FDB fans is that they aren’t so suitable for semi-passive PSUs, which frequently change from passive to active operation and vice-versa, because during the fan’s start-up phase the friction to the shaft is increased until the oil gets pumped up to the top of the bearing.

The HCG Pro Bronze line consists of only two members, with 750W and 850W max power. As the naming scheme implies, both units have 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency and at their internals only Japanese caps are used, while the cooling fan has double ball-bearings, which are highly preferred over sleeve bearings. All protection features are provided, and both PSUs have four PCIe and two EPS connectors. It is very good to see affordable, mid-capacity PSUs with a couple of EPS connectors.

So far we don’t have information on the OEM, availability, warranty, or estimated release date of the new Antec PSUs.

LineHCG Pro Bronze
ModelsHCG-850 Pro Bronze, HCG-750 Pro Bronze
OEMno info
Max. DC Output850W, 750W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Bronze
Modular (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating temperatureno info
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection

Over Current Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Temperature Protection

No Load Protection
Cooling135 mm Dual Ball-Bearing Fan
Semi-passive operationno info
Number of ConnectorsEPS: 2

PCIe: 4

SATA: 9

Peripheral: 4
Dimensionsno info
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warrantyno info
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
