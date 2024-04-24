AMD-powered classic Macintosh Classic-Inspired mini PC available for retail — Ayaneo's new AM01 released after a successful Indiegogo campaign

Ayaneo is officially selling its retro mini PC, the AM01, outside of its crowdfunding campaign via its website. The AM01 mini PC is reminiscent of the Macintosh Classic and is available in multiple configurations. The AM01 is much smaller than the Macintosh Classic, but it's packed with features and can be purchased with a memory configuration of between 8 and 32GB and primary SSD storage options of up to 1TB.

Ayaneo updated its AM01 mini PC a few weeks ago with the Ryzen 7 5800U variant. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800U is an older CPU — launched in 2021 — and is based on the Zen 3 architecture featuring on-chip Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Only time will tell if the company will provide a newer version of this retro-looking mini PC with updated CPUs.

The AM01 mini PC offers a 2280 M.2 port using PCIe 3.0 bandwidth and an SATA port for secondary storage, dual DDR4 SO-DIMM ports, and CPU options of Ryzen 3 3200U, Ryzen 7 5700U, or Ryzen 7 5800U (listed in specs but not currently sold on the site). It's cooled by a 35-watt fan with an aluminum heatsink with four copper heat pipes. Its dimensions are 5.2 x 5.2 x 2.38 inches (132 x 132 x 60.5mm), and it has plenty of I/O options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01 Specification CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800U/ 5700U AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Memory 8 / 16 / 32GB DDR4 8 / 16GB DDR4 SSD Bare System has no memory of hard drive



256GB / 512GB / 1TB (AMD Ryzen 7 5800U version without 8GB+256GB configuration 256 / 512 GB

1x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slot / Support NVMe and SATA SSD



1x SATA III Interface / Support 2.5” SSD and HDD (bracket required)

Connect Wi-Fi 6 / BT 5.2 | m.2 2280 Wi-Fi 5 / BT 4.2 | m.2 2280

1000Mbps on onboard NIC with remote wake-up support

Interface Type 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C (Data Only)



3x USB-A 3.2 Gen2



1x USB-A 2.0



1x HDMI 2.0



1x DP 1.4



1x 3.5mm Headphone Jack



1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port



1x DC Power Connector

Heat Dissipation 35-Watt large size high pressure turbo fan



Four copper tube heat dissipation module total aluminum fin area 60008.0 mm²”

Power Rating 12v 6A / 7A (Depending on specific model)

Size 132 x 132 x 60.5mm (including feet, 64.5mm)

Weight Standard edition: 486g / Barebone edition: 466g

OS Windows 11 64-bit Home Edition/ Barebone



(Image credit: Ayaneo)

The pricing is fairly attractive, with the highest-spec options retailing at $449 including shipping, though customs charges may vary depending on country. Also, you may not receive full warranty support, depending on country. There are, of course, other mini PCs to consider — the main selling point of the AM01 is its Macintosh-themed design. If you're just looking for a mini PC, Asus' NUCs are a local option.

That said, if Ayaneo's successful Indiegogo campaign proved anything, it's that users are willing to pay for a fun retro design despite potential trade-offs — nostalgia is always a great way to get people to buy something.