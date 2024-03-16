Ayaneo AM01 Macintosh-esque mini-PC design gets an AMD Zen 3 upgrade

Just under four months after the initial Ayaneo AM01 Mini PC unveiling and subsequent specs and pricing reveal, Ayaneo posted to their blog with up-to-date info on the AM01, including the reveal of a Zen 3-based Ryzen 7 5800U version. The two cheaper versions use a Ryzen 3 3200U and a Ryzen 7 5700U based on AMD's Zen 1 and Zen 2 architectures. For your reference, the Zen 3 architecture was released in late 2020, and we're currently awaiting the release of Zen 5 here in 2024.

So, for the most part, the Ayaneo AM01 is still pretty much the same classic Macintosh-inspired mini-PC we covered before and has a very similar pricing scheme with the Ryzen 7 5800U as it does with other units. As-is, the Zen 3 Ryzen 7 5800U model looks astonishingly identical to the Zen 2 Ryzen 7 5700U at a glance, with the same basic core/thread spec, though, of course, the newer architecture has much better performance.

Current pricing matrix for the Zen 3-based Ryzen 7 5800U configuration of Ayaneo AM01. (Image credit: Ayaneo)

The Ayaneo blog post also confirms that the Ryzen 7 is slated to operate at up to 35 Watts on the AM01, an ample boost to the official maximum TDP of 25 Watts. This higher TDP enabled alongside the proper RAM selection should help maximize the performance of the iGPU within.

Pricing-wise, the Ayaneo AM01 is best purchased during the Early Bird window, which is a solid $30 cheaper. Considering the specs and size of the device, the price point is pretty tolerable for what it is, though the best bang for your buck will be found in devices like the LCD Steam Deck, used PCs, etc.

If you hope to get your hands on the Ayaneo AM01 PC as soon as possible, head to their Indiegogo page to buy the device through crowdfunding. And as always, while we acknowledge Ayaneo's excellent track record in crowdfunded devices, you can't know what to expect until people get their hands on it.