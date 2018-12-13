First AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Picasso Laptop Benchmarks Leak

The first Geekbench results for AMD's long-rumored Ryzen 3000 series APUs for laptops are here. They were discovered by prolific leaker TUM_APISAK on Twitter, pointing to the naming convention and results for the Picasso mobile APUs.

The included names include the 300U, 3200U, 3300U, 3500U and 3700U (if it's not a typo, it's possible that the 300U is a low-end Athlon chip, as the naming seems to correspond with the Athlon 200GE). The Geekbench 4.1 scores were for the Ryzen 3 3200U with Radeon Vega Mobile, Ryzen 3 3300U with Radeon Vega Mobile and Ryzen 5 3500U with Radeon Vega Mobile.

All of the scores appear to come from HP laptops, in 14 and 17-inch sizes. The Geekbench tests were run on Dec. 12 and 13.

AMD Picasso Model Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks L3 Cache Graphics Geekbench 4.1 (Single Core) Geekbench 4.1 (Multi Core) 3200U 2 / 4 2.6 / ? 4MB Vega 2187 - 3588 4524 - 6924 3300U 4 / 4 2.1 / ? 4MB Vega 3654 9686 300U ? ? ? ? ? ? 3500U 4 / 8 2.1 / ? 4MB Vega 3776 - 3870 9787 - 11284 3700U 4 / 8 2.2 / 3.8 4MB Vega N/A N/A

The Geekbench pages list the architecture as Raven Ridge, which may point to rumors that they are using similar (if not identical) architectures.

AMD, of course, has not made any official announcements, but CEO Lisa Su is scheduled to make a keynote speech at CES in Las Vegas in January, where it's possible we could learn more information.