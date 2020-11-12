Ryzen 7 5700U Flies Past Ryzen 7 4800U in Geekbench 5

AMD's Ryzen 4000 (codename Renoir) mobile APUs haven't even been out for a year yet, and there's already talks of a potential refresh on the horizon. The Ryzen 7 5700U, which reportedly goes by the alias Lucienne, is the first of the Ryzen 5000 APUs to show up in benchmarks.

It's unclear what AMD has in plans for Lucienne or what recipe the chipmaker is using for the Ryzen 5000-series chips. The branding alone is enough to cause confusion with company's recently released Ryzen 5000 (codename Vermeer) desktop processors, which are based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture. Geekbench 5 picks up the Ryzen 7 5700U as Renoir, implying that Lucienne could turn out to be rewarmed Renoir silicon. If that's the case, we're still looking at a combination of Zen 2 cores and Vega graphics.

The Ryzen 7 5700U purportedly checks in with eight cores and 16 threads along with 8MB of L3 cache. You can look at the Ryzen 7 5700U in two ways. You can say it's essentially a Ryzen 7 4700U with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) enabled or a simple rebranded Ryzen 7 4800U. At any rate, it's still a 15W APU that targets mobile devices.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Compute Units Graphics Frequency Ryzen 7 5700U 8 / 16 1.8 4.3 8 8 1,900 Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 4.2 8 8 1,750 Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 4.1 8 7 1,600

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Geekbench 5 submissions (via Tum_Apisak) expose the Ryzen 7 5700U with a 1.8 GHz base clock. It's identical to that of the Ryzen 7 4800U, but 200 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7 4700U as a result of SMT. However, the Ryzen 7 5700U beats both Renoir chips when it comes to boost clock speeds. Apparently, the Ryzen 7 5700U can boost to 4.3 GHz, 100 MHz and 200 MHz higher than the Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 7 4700U, respectively.

The optimizations don't just stop at the processor side either. The Ryzen 7 5700U seemingly received an upgrade on the graphics engine as well. The flagship Ryzen 7 4800U features eight Vega Compute Units (CUs) at 1,750 MHz, while the Ryzen 7 5700U's graphic frequency scales to 1,900 MHz. It's just a 8.6% increase, but an improvement nonetheless.

Image 1 of 4 Ryzen 7 5700U (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.) Image 2 of 4 Ryzen 7 5700U (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.) Image 3 of 4 Ryzen 7 5700U (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.) Image 4 of 4 Ryzen 7 5700U (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

There are only a couple of Ryzen 7 5700U submissions as compared to a ton of Renoir submissions. Therefore, take the results with a grain of salt as the performance uplift is still unclear without a proper review. For the sake of comparison, we'll use the best results for the Ryzen 7 5700U to show the best-case scenario.

The Ryzen 7 5700U scored 1,172 and 6,595 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The aggregated results for the Ryzen 7 4800U display 1,031 points in the single-core test and 5,848 points in the multi-core test. Therefore, the Ryzen 7 5700U offers 13.7% higher single-core performance and 12.8% higher multi-core performance. In regards to the graphics tests, the Ryzen 7 5700U put up OpenCL and Vulkan scores up to 15,065 and 17,507 points, respectively.