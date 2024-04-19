Grab this cool retro console inspired keyboard for just $83

There's always room for some funky-looking gadgets on any geek's desk, and if you're into gaming — especially retro gaming — then today's deal may pique your interest. This keyboard from 8Bitdo brightens up any setup with its nostalgic retro look and additional giant button accessory. But it's not just for looks, this keeb comes complete with an array of keyboard features.

At Amazon, you can pick up the 8Bitdo retro mechanical keyboard on sale for $83, which is the cheapest price that it's been available direct from Amazon according to the Camelizer price checker. Sporting the same color scheme as that of a retro Nintendo games console from the 80s, and includes two oversized buttons reminiscent of the ones on the NES controller.

The layout of the keyboard is similar to a TKL with the number pad removed. There are 87 keys, with perfectly matched Nintendo-colored dye-sub PBT keycaps giving that awesome aesthetic. The switches used are Kailh box white V2s, although the PCB is hot-swappable. You can always swap to a preferred switch if the included Kailh box white switches aren't to your liking.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: now $83 at Amazon (was $99)



Keyboard size: 87-key TKL

Switches: Kailh Box Switch V2 White

Hot-swappable: Yes

Keycaps: Dye-sub PBT

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or wired



This fun retro-inspired keyboard from 8Bitdo looks like a favored NES console from the good old days. It comes with a set of dual giant buttons which is similar to a Nintendo controller styling. This keeb has multi-function connectivity and a unique look that's perfect for a gaming enthusiast.

The dual super buttons are programmable and can be mapped to any key or shortcut you desire. The same goes for the keyboard, where you can use Ultimate Software V2 for all your custom keyboard mapping and macros. You can choose to connect the keyboard via a wired cable, Bluetooth, or 2.4GHz wireless, and a handy switch on the keyboard for selecting modes.

This really is an attractive keyboard. And when you can grab a few extra dollars off the overall price — makes for a very tempting deal.