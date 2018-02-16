EKWB Announces Gigabyte X399 Motherboard Monoblock

ek ga x399 1

EK Water Blocks announced the new EK-FB GA X399 Gaming RGB monoblock that, as its name implies, is compatible with multiple Gigabyte X399 motherboards.



After it announced that it had delayed shipment of its X399 motherboard monoblocks to redesign its Threadripper cold plate for improved performance, EKWB has launched a new monoblock for Gigabyte’s two X399 motherboards: the X399 Aorus Gaming 7 and the X399 Designare EX. It isn’t typically the case that monoblocks are compatible with multiple motherboards, but it seems the two from Gigabyte are similar enough layout-wise that this can happen.

As its name implies, the monoblock has integrated RGB lighting. Located underneath the logo plate is a three-pin digital RGB-LED strip that is built for the dedicated digital RGB lighting header on certain Gigabyte motherboards. The block’s design gives access to the LED strip, so that it can easily be reorientated, removed, or swapped for an included conventional four-pin RGB LED strip. Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion lighting ecosystem can accommodate both types, but the four-pin strip is meant for those that use another lighting ecosystem.



The GA X399 Gaming RGB is only available in a nickel-plated, acrylic-top version. In the past, EKWB had offered acetal-top versions of some of its monoblocks, but this doesn’t seem to be the trend anymore, especially given the rise in popularity of RGB lighting.



As usual, no fittings are included with the monoblock. It does come with a specially designed heatsink for the motherboard’s VRM and networking components that are normally covered by a heatpipe.



The EKWB EK-FB GA X399 Gaming RGB is available now on EKWB’s website for $140.