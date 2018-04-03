EVGA Shows Off New H370 Stinger Mini-ITX Motherboard

EVGA H370 Stinger 1

EVGA is one of the few OEMs that isn’t flooding the market with a heft of new Intel 300-series motherboards, but it did come to the Coffee Lake party with its new H370 Stinger.

The EVGA H370 Stinger is a mini-ITX motherboard being marketed as “a budget-friendly workhorse for your HTPC or gaming PC.” The tiny board packs a ton of features, including support for 8th generation Intel Coffee Lake-S processors, up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2667, a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, and two M.2 interfaces (one Optane-ready 2880 port on the rear of the board, one Key-E vertical slot). The 10-layer PCB sports a 9-phase PWM, an external clock generator, and a plethora of rear panel I/O connectivity.

The back panel I/O has average USB connectivity for a mini-ITX board, with two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, and two USB 2.0 ports. There are also two more USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 port headers (for four total ports) for the front panel, in addition to a USB 3.1 Gen 2 front panel connector. For display output, the H370 Stinger features a HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 interface.

Although the pint-sized motherboard offering may not stack up against the mountains of boards being doled out by other OEMs, EVGA is at least setting itself apart from the pack with fewer 300-series options, giving some credence to the saying “I only need one, dude.”

Full pricing, specifications, and availability of the new H370 Stinger mini-ITX motherboard are currently unknown, but we’ll be pressing EVGA for answers when we visit with the company this weekend at PAX East.