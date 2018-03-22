Geil Super Luce RGB Memory Allows Aura Sync Installation With Non-Asus Motherboards

Geil announced that its Super Luce RGB Sync DDR4 memory kits now support most motherboard lighting control applications and allow some of the software to be installed on boards from different manufacturers.

Geil’s Super Luce RGB Sync DDR4 lineup comes in speeds ranging from 2,133MHz to 3,200MHz and is certified for use with Intel Core i7, i5, and i3 CPUs, as well as AM4 motherboards with a variety of AMD Ryzen processors. The cordless RGB RAM can now be controlled via some of the most popular motherboard vendors’ lighting software, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light.

Geil also stated that Aura Sync can now be installed on non-Asus motherboards in order to control the memory LEDs, even if there are no lights to synchronize. Previously, any attempt to install the software on non-Asus boards would be prevented with a warning that states no Aura-compatible hardware has been detected, but it appears that Geil collaborated with Asus to allow Super Luce RGB Sync users a special pass. Although the RAM is supported by any motherboard that can load Aura Sync, support for the Super Luce RGB Sync memory is limited to select X299, X399, and Z370 chipsets for Gigabyte Fusion and Z370 boards with MSI Mystic Light.

Geil Super Luce RGB Sync DDR4 memory kits are available now from a variety of retailers, including Amazon and Newegg.