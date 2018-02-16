Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Motherboard Giveaway

Every so often we partner with big name companies to bring our readers exclusive giveaways, and this time we have a duo of Aorus gaming motherboards and the K9 optical keyboard up for grabs.

The Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard earned our Editor Approved award back when we reviewed it in October 2017. We found it great for overclocking and enjoyed the enhanced on-board lighting and two RGBW headers as well. Winning this giveaway would give any gamer a decent foundation for assembling a new build or upgrading their old one.

Our runner-up prize winner will receive the Aorus K9 Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The K9 has the credentials worthy of the "gaming" moniker, and features Cherry MX Red or Blue switches, N-Key Roll over, and full RGB LED backlighting.

Veteran community members should know the drill by now, but in case you're new to the site here's the lowdown: Head to the giveaway thread in our Motherboards forum, and follow the instructions on the giveaway widget for your chance to win. The giveaway will run until midnight on Friday, February 23rd. No purchase necessary to enter. Void where prohibited.