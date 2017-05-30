Login | Sign Up
Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 9 Spotted

Gigabyte had its new X299 AORUS Gaming 9 on display in its booth at Computex 2017. Intel's newly announced Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X processors drop into Aorus' LGA 2066 socket, which is flanked by eight DDR4 DIMM slots. Intel's bumped up official support to DDR4-2666 for the high-end i9 series models, but we expect the board will support up to 4,400MHz with a bit of tuning. 

The Aorus Gaming 9 supports Optane memory technology and comes with triple PCIe 3.0 M.2 slots with accompanying heatsinks. It also comes equipped with five PCIe 3.0 x16 slots and a dual eight-pin power connector. The motherboard also features a beefy 12-phase power delivery system.

The board also has a heatpipe implementation to aid with heat dissipation from the power subsystem, along with a shroud over the rear I/O ports. The board features an ASMedia 3142 USB 3.1 Gen 2 and includes front and rear USB Type-C connectors. The Killer DoubleShot Pro and Intel GbE LAN also make an appearance, along with the now-requisite RGB Fusion setup with the multi-zone digital LED light show design.

There's no word on the MSRP yet, but we expect that to change shortly.

Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.

