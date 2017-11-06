‘Killing Floor: Incursion’ Heads To Steam VR With 'Holdout Mode' Update

Last year, Tripwire Interactive announced that it would be bringing its horror franchise, Killing Floor, to the Oculus Rift platform. From the day that Tripwire announced Killing Floor: Incursion, we were under the impression that Killing Floor would make its VR debut alongside the Oculus Touch controllers in December and the developer made it seem like the game would be an Oculus Rift exclusive. The initial announcement declared that Killing Floor: Incursion was in development for Oculus Rift with Touch and it made no mention of extending support to Steam VR.

Tripwire kept this secret close to its chest, but after less than three months of Oculus exclusivity, Killing Floor: Incursion is heading to Steam VR tomorrow with support for both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

The Steam VR release of Killing Floor: Incursion coincides with a large content update. Tripwire Interactive said that the Steam VR version would debut with a new game mode called Holdout in which you must fight off endless waves of Horzine’s Zeds to try to achieve a high score.

Holdout Mode includes all the firepower you would find in the campaign, and it also includes a new melee weapon: a katana. Tripwire said that the katana is exclusive to Holdout Mode and that it’s there to give you a better chance at fighting off a high volume of Zeds. Holdout Mode also features power-ups that will help you get higher and higher scores.

The power-ups include Unlimited Ammo, which eliminates the need to reload your gun and reduces the recoil of the barrel; Vampire, which steals health from enemies to regenerate your health and armor; Berserker, which gives you 4x strength; Nuke, which kills every enemy in the vicinity; and Zed Time, which slows time for everything around you. Killing Floor: Incursion’s Holdout Mode also includes a leaderboard to keep you coming back to beat the competition.

The Oculus Store release of Killing Floor: Incursion includes a co-operative mode, which allows you to bring a friend to help you eradicate the Zed threat. The Steam VR release of the game also supports co-operative gameplay, but sadly, both players must be on the same platform to play together.

“It will be important to note that the Oculus version and Steam versions will NOT be able to matchmake with each other due to the different backends being used,” said Jared Creasy, Community Manager for Tripwire Interactive.

Killing Floor: Incursion comes out on Steam VR tomorrow at 10am PT. You can pre-order the game now to save 15% off the purchase price. The discount ends upon the game’s launch. The Oculus Store version of the game isn’t discounted, but the new content is coming to the Oculus release tomorrow.