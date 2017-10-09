Login | Sign Up
MSI Launches X399 SLI Plus Threadripper Motherboard For Content Creators

All you content creators out there listen up! MSI has its sights set on you with the announcement of its brand new X399 SLI Plus motherboard.

This Threadripper-compatible motherboard features eight DIMM slots with support for up to 128GB of 3,600MHz (OC) quad-channel DDR4 memory. The X399 SLI Plus is equipped with four PCI-E x16 slots, two of which feature MSI's “Steel Armor” that protect your graphics cards from bending and EMI.
 
This motherboard features three Turbo M.2 slots with built-in heat shields, a fully digital power design, heavy plated heat sinks, and a Lighting ASmedia 3142 USB 3.1 Gen2 controller. Other features include Intel GbE LAN, Audio Boost 4, MSI's OC Engine 2 external clock generator, and Clear CMOS and Flashback+ buttons on the rear I/O panel.

The X399 SLI Plus is outfitted with Mystic Light RGB LED illumination on the I/O cover and the chipset heatsink to let you customize the look of your system with 17 lighting effects controlled via the Mystic Light Sync app.

Details on pricing and availability were not available at the time of press.


MSI X399 SLI Plus
ChipsetAMD X399
SizeATX
Memory8 x DDR4 up to 3,600(OC)
Multi-GPUSLI, CrossFireX
PCI-E Slots4 x PCI Express 3.0 x16
2 x PCI Express 2.0 x1
M.23
SATA8 x SATAIII
LANIntel GbE LAN
Wireless LANDual Band 802.11ac WiFi
Bluetooth 4.2
AudioRealtek ALC1220 codec
High Definition Audio
2/4/5.1/7.1-channel
Optical SPDIF Out
USB1 (Gen2, Type C), 4(Gen1, Type A) Front
1 (Gen2, Type A),1 (Gen2, Type C), 8(Gen1, Type A) Rear
Steven Lynch
