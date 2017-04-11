Rallycross Comes To 'Project Cars 2'
Slightly Mad Studios revealed Project Cars 2 in February, but it didn’t provide much in terms of what fans could expect in terms of new content. That changed today as the studio released a new trailer that featured a new racing mode — Rallycross.
Unlike traditional motorsport races, rallycross utilizes both tarmac and off-road terrain as part of a looped track. This will highlight LiveTrack 3.0, which is one of the game’s systems that is supposed to accurately mimic a vehicle’s change from one type of terrain to another. You’ll have to make sure that your vehicle of choice is able to perform on both track types in order to get ahead of the competition. Due to the race’s chaotic nature, you’ll see many cars drifting corners or sometimes bumping into other vehicles in an attempt to get first place.
The trailer also features some of the new cars specifically customized for rallycross. This includes modern vehicles such as the Volkswagen Polo RX, the Honda Civic Coupe, and older models like the Ford Escort RS 1600.
An official release date for the game isn’t announced yet, but it’s expected to drop sometime late this year. The game will also support virtual reality HMDs, although specifics weren’t provided. In addition, the game will also support up to 12K resolution (11,520 x 2,160), or three 4K screens next to each other.
|Name
|Project Cars 2
|Type
|Racing, Simulation
|Developer
|Slightly Mad Studios
|Publisher
|Bandai Namco
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
|Where To Buy
|N/A
|Release Date
|Late 2017
^^That. But actually as one who was an early "investor" of both PCars and Rally for a over a year prior to their retail releases respectively (read: spent my own money to Beta test), I can say people got bored with PCars pretty quick. This is an interesting addition and reminds me of Polyphony's Gran Turismo PlayStation series. I think SMS felt pressured to offer more in PCars 2 than to actually look at what the competition was doing.
It will be interesting to compare the car handling between Rallycross on PCars 2 and DiRT Rally. It's going to be a tall order to get up there with Rally on car feel and game play. But it would be nice to change up racing types with friends online without having to stop a current game and then load up another game switching between genres.
One thing that impresses me the most about the first Project Cars is that it responds very nicely to increased CPU speed, even at 1440p resolution where most games become more GPU bound. Rally and Grid Autosport do as well, but to a lesser extent. Anyway, with that said, this is just insane:
"The game will also support up to 12K resolution (11,520 x 2,160), or three 4K screens next to each other."
^^We don't even have the GPU power to run that at 3x 1440p monitors at a solid 60fps (7680x1440). Not even 1080Ti SLI would do that. Unless of course you crank the quality settings way down like track draw distance and the amount of cars visual on the track. Kind of defeats higher resolution qualities if you ask me. And 3-way 4K? LOL. I don't understand why they even bothered.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyOJG_IPGlY
But cards are getting faster...
As an original SimBin PC sim racer since the mid-'00s, I know who you and you guys are. Keep it up!