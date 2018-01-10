Riotoro Debuts Two New PC Cases At CES 2018

by

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Our team on the ground at CES 2018 got a little hands-on time with Riotoro's brand new Prism RGB full-tower and CR488 mid-tower chassis.

First up we have the CR1288 Prism RGB full-tower chassis that, as its name implies, comes with exterior integrated RGB lighting and a tinted tempered glass side panel that showcases your system components. This chassis supports Mini-ITX up to E-ATX form factor motherboards. The main compartment features eight expansion slots, enough space for dual-slot graphics cards up to 400mm long and CPU coolers as tall as 180mm. There are mounting locations for four 3.5" hard drives and four 2.5" SSDs.

Despite the fact that this case is rather large, measuring 473 x 250 x 580mm (HxWxD), Riotoro says this chassis weighs just 17.8lbs, which apparently makes it the “world’s lightest” full-tower case with RGB functionality.

The chassis can support up to seven 120mm or 140mm fans. The CR1288TG Prism ships with a two 140mm LED intake fans and a 120mm exhaust fan by default. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be installed in the top and front of the chassis. The rear mounting location can accept radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 140mm in size. Standard ATX PS2 power supplies up to 220mm in length can be installed in the bottom of the chassis. The full cover PSU tunnel helps keeps your system looking neat and tidy. Front panel I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0, HD audio jacks and RGB lighting controls.

  • RioToro CR488 (Side and Window)
  • RioToro CR488 (Top Ports)

The CR488 mid-tower case measures 467 x 205 x 423mm (H x W x D) and weighs in at just over 12lbs. In addition to support for up to ATX motherboards, this case is equipped with seven expansion slots and mounting locations for three 3.5” and two 2.5" hard drives.

This case can accommodate CPU air coolers up 165mm tall, graphics cards up to 415mm in length, and power supplies up to 220mm long. This chassis has mounting locations for up to six 120mm fans, though it ships with a single 120mm LED intake fan and a standard black 120mm exhaust fan. Radiators up to 240mm can be installed in the front and top of the CR488.

The CR488 is available now with a MSRP of $70. The CR1288 Prism RGB will be available in Q2 2018, pricing is unknown at the time.



CR1288TG Prism

CR488

Type

Full-Tower

Mid-Tower

Motherboard Support

Mini-ITX up to E-ATX

Up to ATX

Dimensions (HxWxD)

473 x 250 x 580mm

467 x 205 x 423mm

Space Above Motherboard

X

X

CPU Cooler

Up to 180mm

Up to 165mm

Card Length

400mm

415mm

Power Supply Format

PS/2 up to 220mm

Weight

17.8lbs

12.3lbs

External Bays

0

Internal Bays

4x 2.5”, 4x 3.5”

2x 2.5”, 3x 3.5”

Card Slots

8

7

Ports / Jacks

2x USB 3.0,

2 xUSB 2.0

Headphone/Mic

2x USB 3.0,

Headphone/Mic

Other

RGB Lighting Controller

Tempered glass side panel


Included Fans

2x 140mm, 1x 120mm RGB

1x 120mm RGB, 1x 120mm

Front Fan Mounts

2x 120 or 140mm

2x 120mm, 1x140mm

Rear Fan Mounts

1x 120 or 140mm

1x 120mm

Top Fan Mounts

3x 120 or 140mm

2x 120mm

Bottom Fan Mounts

1x 120 or 140mm

1x 120mm

Side Fan Mounts

X

Radiator Support

Up to 2x 360mm Top and Front

Up to 1x 240mm Top and Front

Dampening

X

Price

TBD

$70


  • mihen
    Looks like any other case. Nothing exciting with a price that makes one think exciting.
    0
