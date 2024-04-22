DeepCool latest Mini-ITX case sports a carrying handle and lots of mesh

DeepCool has unveiled a new portable Mini-ITX chassis with more mesh paneling than a typical ATX chassis. Dubbed the CH160, the Mini-ITX case sports mesh paneling on the top, front, rear, bottom, and right side panel to maximize airflow. The only part of the case that is not mesh is the left side panel, which is tempered glass.

The CH160 follows a new trend in high-performance airflow-optimized cases where right-side mounted mesh panels are being installed in place of solid side panels, to boost airflow potential as much as possible.

The case measures 13.23 x 7.87 x 11.16 inches and supports up to 172mm tall air towers and 305mm triple-slot graphics cards. The power supply is mounted in the front of the chassis and supports both ATX and SFX PSU. However, with an SFX unit, the case is far more roomy, with enough room to make a front intake fan viable. An ATX unit will also impact CPU temperatures if a full-sized 172mm air cooler is installed. If you do go with an ATX unit, it would probably be best to use a low-profile air cooler or a 120mm AIO.

The only case fan size the CH160 supports is 120mm. A single fan can be added to the front (with an SFX PSU), two at the top and one in the rear. The front 120mm can be swapped out for a 2.5-inch SSD/ 3.5-inch HDD drive mount for additional storage. And this storage mount is the only form of off-board storage the case supports. So you'll need to use M.2 storage on the motherboard itself for any other storage needs.

Front I/O features two USB 3.0 ports, a Gen 2 Type C port, and a single audio jack. Deep Cool has also included a carrying handle on the top, making it easy to transport the case around. The CH160 comes in black and white color schemes.

Pricing has not been announced, but we expect this to be a cheaper case, since it does not include any case fans.