Login | Sign Up
Search

DICE Shows Off Starfighter Assault For 'Star Wars Battlefront II'

by - Source: YouTube

At E3, DICE showed off ground-based battles in Star Wars Battlefront II, so it’s only fair that the studio features aerial combat, aka Starfighter Assault, this week at Gamescom. Before the start of the show, the studio showed a preview of space battles with a new trailer.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer

The aerial-specific mode will have two teams of 12 players fighting in space or in the skies above iconic locations. This includes the ruins of the Death Star above the planet Endor, the rainy skies of Kamino, or the Imperial shipyards in Fondor. In addition to flying the traditional roster of vehicles for the Rebel Alliance or Empire, you can take control of some of the franchise’s iconic ships. This includes the Millennium Falcon, Slave I, and the X-Wings of Luke Skywalker and Poe Dameron.

Additional information on Starfighter Assault, such as new combat mechanics, customization options, and “role-based team play” will be available during a livestream event, which starts at 9:30am PDT on August 21. In addition, DICE will show off more Starfighter Assault gameplay with two teams fighting each other on multiple levels using ships from the original Star Wars trilogy.

If you can’t make it to Gamescom, you can still play Starfighter Assault yourself in October during the Star Wars Battlefront II beta. For more coverage on the game, check out our hands-on time with the multiplayer and campaign modes from E3.

NameStar Wars Battlefront II
TypeShooter
DeveloperDICE, Motive Studios, Criterion Games
PublisherElectronic Arts
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateNovember 17, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Create Your Own Dino Park In 'Jurassic World: Evolution'
  2. Turn 10 Details PC Features For 'Forza Motorsport 7'
  3. Microsoft Reveals Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, New Xbox One S Bundle At Gamescom
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices