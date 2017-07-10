Trending

'Star Wars Battlefront II' Beta Arrives Early October

By EA 

We first played Star Wars Battlefront II at EA Play, but you will be able to try it out for yourself in a few months. DICE announced that the beta will be available for players in October along with two game modes.

Those who pre-ordered the game will get to play on October 4. Fans who didn’t pre-order a copy will join two days later on October 6, and the beta runs through October 9. In the beta, you can participate in a massive 20-versus-20-player match of Galactic Assault. You can choose to join the ranks of the clone troopers of the Republic or the Separatist droids for control of the palace on Naboo’s Theed City. There’s also the Starfighter Assault mode, which will let you take combat to space as you pilot some of the iconic spacecraft from the series. DICE plans to reveal more information about the Starfighter Assault mode next month when the gaming industry gathers once again in Cologne for Gamescom.

The multiplayer gameplay of Star Wars Battlefront II differs in two major ways from its 2015 predecessor. There are now four classes to choose from (Assault, Specialist, Officer, and Heavy) before you head out into combat, which makes it similar to the classes featured in DICE’s Battlefield franchise. When you’re fighting against other players, you’ll also accrue Battle Points, which you can use to purchase stronger units, aerial vehicles, or even heroes (or villains) to use. Even with these changes, the game still manages to provide intense and chaotic battles within the many battlefields of the Star Wars universe.

If you want to learn more about the multiplayer mode, you can check out our coverage from EA Play, which also includes gameplay footage. Star Wars Battlefront II also features a new single-player campaign, and we tried a short level from it at the show.

NameStar Wars Battlefront II
TypeShooter
DeveloperDICE, Motive Studios, Criterion Games
PublisherElectronic Arts
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyOriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Release DateNovember 17, 2017
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • problematiq 10 July 2017 21:37
    If it's as bad as the last one, I'm starting a "go-fund-me" to hire someone to pee on the design team leaders desk.
    Reply
  • TwoSpoons100 10 July 2017 23:22
    Harsh, but fair.
    Reply
  • loki1944 11 July 2017 02:42
    Battlefront III or nothing.
    Reply
  • bigdragon 11 July 2017 16:41
    So the better you play the more Battle Points you get allowing you to acquire stronger equipment/characters/vehicles? Looks like this game is going to have major balance problems.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 11 July 2017 17:22
    Why would they name it Battlefront II? That already exists.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 11 July 2017 18:36
    Once again DICE leaves we PC gamers who enjoy large single player gameplay. Apparently only the console versions will have a single player campaign. Makes absolutely zero sense. When I come home from a long stressful day at work listening to people complain all day (both customers *and* co-workers), the last thing I'm in the mood for is getting online listening to more whining and complaining.
    Reply
  • dextermat 11 July 2017 19:49
    Hope it does not become dlcfront
    Reply
  • pentaxis 11 July 2017 19:55
    The matchmaking was COMPLETE garbage in the first one, crippling the game to unplayable status. Hopefully they don't make the same mistake again.
    Reply
  • problematiq 12 July 2017 13:41
    19926803 said:
    The matchmaking was COMPLETE garbage in the first one, crippling the game to unplayable status. Hopefully they don't make the same mistake again.

    What I hated most about the last battlefront is everyone just used the same loadout. getting new weapons and equipment meant nothing, just a bunch of people flying around with jetpacks.
    Reply
  • teknic111 16 July 2017 16:44
    Wasn't the last one Battlefront II? I'm so confused.
    Reply