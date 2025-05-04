Nvidia pitches Star Wars vs. Star Trek fans in May The Fourth RTX 5090 competition

Win an X-Wing or NCC-1701 themed FE graphics card for sharing your preference.

Nvidia MayThe4thBeWithYou GPU competition
Nvidia has announced a competition for May The Fourth 2025, which should mean at least two PC enthusiasts win a free GeForce RTX 5090 by the end of the day. It is very easy to enter, asking you to only make public your allegiance with an attached #RTXON tag. We also guess it is worthwhile making your reply grab the attention of the Nvidia, in a good way.

The above competition is dubbed 'The ultimate MayThe4thBeWithYou showdown' by Nvidia, and indeed, the RTX 5090 is one of the best graphics cards on the market in May 2025. However, to win, you must tell the green team "What side of the galaxy" you favor. Are you devoted to either the Star Wars or Star Trek series of films and shows? Whatever your feeling, share it with Nvidia on Twitter/X to have a chance of winning.

Since it is actually Star Wars Day today, there might be more of a chance of winning the Star Trek themed RTX 5090 Founders Edition GPU. Thus, cynical Star Wars fans might misstate their allegiance, for a better chance at GPU silicon heaven (or perhaps hell, if it melts). It is probably best not to second guess this game of chance, though, and concentrate on making your Tweet resonate.

Nvidia MayThe4thBeWithYou GPU competition
We've seen a few alluring RTX 50 special editions over recent weeks. Some look pretty amazing, and it is clear there has been quite a lot of design work put into them. The current crème de la crème is probably the Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition for the Middle Eastern market. Last week, we also saw Asus partner with Bethesda to make a deathly (also pricey) Doom Edition RTX 5080 ROG Astral video card.

We don't want to pour cold water on the Star Wars Day celebrations, but – in contrast – the competition prizes (Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 w/ Star Wars’ fearless X-Wing, and the GeForce RTX 5090 w/ Star Trek’s legendary Enterprise NCC-1701) look rather low-effort compared to the aforementioned Asus products. They appear to be just FE editions with a little bit of sticky vinyl applied. With the graphics card market like it is, however, any kind of RTX 5090 is a glittering prize for a PC enthusiast.

  • Findecanor
    Aren't both pictures are the same picture with different skins photoshopped in?

    What is the other side supposed to look like?
    If you were mounting a GPU in a glass-sided PC case with a vertical GPU mount — i.e. one that was made to show off the GPU — the picture seen here would be mounted upside-down facing away from you.
  • Notton
    Findecanor said:
    Aren't both pictures are the same picture with different skins photoshopped in?
    They look like different pictures to me.
    If you enlarge the pictures, the SW skin seems to have more vinyl wrapping around the edges, where as the ST one is just the triangles in the middle.
    But yeah, I too would like to see more angles of the wrap.
  • thisisaname
    Star wars or Star Trek, I think I'll go with Stargate. Not that it matters as I would have to use X to enter and X makes Mos Eisley Cantina look like a place saints hangout.
  • LabRat 891
    Spectacular flames in open space, is very Star Wars. Fashionable choice.
    or
    Perhaps, you'd prefer the EPS Overload Warp Core Breach, instead?
    😂
