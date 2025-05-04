Nvidia pitches Star Wars vs. Star Trek fans in May The Fourth RTX 5090 competition

Nvidia has announced a competition for May The Fourth 2025, which should mean at least two PC enthusiasts win a free GeForce RTX 5090 by the end of the day. It is very easy to enter, asking you to only make public your allegiance with an attached #RTXON tag. We also guess it is worthwhile making your reply grab the attention of the Nvidia, in a good way.

The ultimate #MayThe4thBeWithYou showdownWhat side of the galaxy are you choosing?🌌 GeForce RTX 5090 w/ Star Wars’ fearless X-Wing🖖 GeForce RTX 5090 w/ Star Trek’s legendary Enterprise NCC-1701Tell us why you'd choose Star Wars OR Star Trek & use #RTXON to enter to WIN pic.twitter.com/agXUpbV3ymMay 4, 2025

The above competition is dubbed 'The ultimate MayThe4thBeWithYou showdown' by Nvidia, and indeed, the RTX 5090 is one of the best graphics cards on the market in May 2025. However, to win, you must tell the green team "What side of the galaxy" you favor. Are you devoted to either the Star Wars or Star Trek series of films and shows? Whatever your feeling, share it with Nvidia on Twitter/X to have a chance of winning.

Since it is actually Star Wars Day today, there might be more of a chance of winning the Star Trek themed RTX 5090 Founders Edition GPU. Thus, cynical Star Wars fans might misstate their allegiance, for a better chance at GPU silicon heaven (or perhaps hell, if it melts). It is probably best not to second guess this game of chance, though, and concentrate on making your Tweet resonate.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia)

We've seen a few alluring RTX 50 special editions over recent weeks. Some look pretty amazing, and it is clear there has been quite a lot of design work put into them. The current crème de la crème is probably the Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition for the Middle Eastern market. Last week, we also saw Asus partner with Bethesda to make a deathly (also pricey) Doom Edition RTX 5080 ROG Astral video card.

We don't want to pour cold water on the Star Wars Day celebrations, but – in contrast – the competition prizes (Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 w/ Star Wars’ fearless X-Wing, and the GeForce RTX 5090 w/ Star Trek’s legendary Enterprise NCC-1701) look rather low-effort compared to the aforementioned Asus products. They appear to be just FE editions with a little bit of sticky vinyl applied. With the graphics card market like it is, however, any kind of RTX 5090 is a glittering prize for a PC enthusiast.

