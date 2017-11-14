Come To Warring Britain In 'Total War Saga: Thrones Of Brittania'

The second of Creative Assembly's upcoming historical projects was revealed today. After it announced a new piece of downloadable content (DLC) and free update for Total War: Rome II, the studio will focus on the British Isles in the first installment in the Total War Saga series titled Thrones of Britannia.


The year is 878. Alfred the Great and his forces stopped the Vikings from conquering Britain. However, the Norse invaders still have a firm foothold in the region. In addition, there are a plethora of kings throughout Britain, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales that want more land. The end of one conflict will bring out the beginning of multiple skirmishes throughout the land.

In order to create Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, the studio will utilize the same codebase as Total War: Attila. However, it will make changes to the code so that it runs as smoothly as possible.

Total War Saga: Thrones Of Brittania Trailer

According to the game’s FAQ page, its content will span over the course of nearly 200 years, but you can have a nearly-endless campaign. Creative Assembly said that there are 10 playable factions. It won’t release the full list of group for now, but we do know that it will include the Anglo-Saxons, Viking settlers, and “certain Gaelic clans.”

For now, all we have from the studio is concept art. It plans to show off the first batch of gameplay footage sometime next spring. A specific release date was not announced, but Creative Assembly wants to release it in 2018.

NameTotal War Saga: Thrones of Brittania
TypeStrategy
DeveloperCreative Assembly
PublisherSega
PlatformsPC
Where To BuySteam
Release Date2018
