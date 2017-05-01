VisionTek Adds The Radeon RX 550 To Its GPU Family

VisionTek announced the launch of its Radeon RX 550 2GB video cards. The new GPU is factory overclocked and sports a core clock speed of 1,203Hz compared to the factory 1,100MHz clock speed. The company is specifically targeting HTPC enthusiasts and budget 1080p gamers with the launch of this extremely budget friendly GPU.

We spent a little quality time with AMD’s Radeon RX 550 last week; read our review here.

From our review:

AMD doubles down on its presence in a segment that the competition seemingly abandoned, refusing to leave money on the table. This is good news to the system builders, entry-level gamers, and HTPC enthusiasts who are loath to lean on integrated graphics, whether for their lackluster performance or often-dicey drivers.

Specifications for the Radeon RX 550 include eight compute units, 16 ROPs, 512 Stream Processors, 1.2 TFLOPS of processing power, 18.9 GP/s Peak Pixel Fill-Rate, 37.9 GT/s Peak Texture Fill-Rate, and 32 Texture Units.

VisionTek’s RX 550 is a dual-slot design that measures 145mm in length. The RX 550 features an aluminum heatsink with a black Radeon-branded fan shroud that exhausts heat out the rear of your chassis. An added benefit for HTPC users is the fact that this GPU does not require an auxiliary power connector.

As with most Radeon 500 series cards, VisionTek’s Radeon-based video cards also support bridgeless CrossFire for using more than one GPU simultaneously, AMD FreeSync Technology that eliminates image tears and choppiness, and AMD Eyefinity for a panoramic multi-screen gaming experience.

VisionTek Radeon 500 Series cards are available now through the company website and soon from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, MicroCenter, Newegg, and more.